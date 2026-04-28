RELX Group enters into agreement to acquire French Legaltech company Doctrine

Paris, France / New York, NY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RELX Group, which owns LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a global leader in information, analytics, and AI-powered legal workflow solutions, today announced it has offered to acquire Doctrine, France-based Legal AI platform recognized for its advanced AI tools in legal search, analysis, drafting and practitioner workflows, including Flow Litigate and Flow Counsel.

This proposed acquisition would accelerate the delivery of enhanced, trusted, intuitive and authoritative legal AI workflow solutions in France and across key European jurisdictions, including Germany, Spain and Italy and should assist customers to improve productivity and achieve better outcomes.

Sean Fitzpatrick, Chief Executive Officer, Global Legal, LexisNexis Legal & Professional, said:

“We are excited about the prospect of welcoming Doctrine, so that we can serve customers in France, across Europe, and beyond in even greater ways. Doctrine’s customer-centric innovation approach, powerful platform, and expert talent, complement LexisNexis’s global capabilities in authoritative legal AI workflow solutions, and we look forward to delivering even more value to customers.”

Guillaume Carrère, Chief Executive Officer of Doctrine, said:

“From the start, we have been obsessed with one thing: building cutting-edge AI solutions for legal professionals across Europe. Joining RELX is the natural next chapter for that mission. LexisNexis brings unparalleled depth of content, global reach and a shared conviction that AI, applied responsibly, will transform how legal work gets done. For our customers, this means faster access to a richer set of capabilities; for our team, it means joining a company that recognises and will invest behind the technical and product excellence we have built.”

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Paris, Doctrine combines a comprehensive corpus of case law, legislation and regulatory content for civil law jurisdictions with a suite of AI-powered research, drafting and analytics tools. The platform is used daily by 27,000 legal professionals across France, Italy, Germany and Spain, including law firms ranging from solo practitioners to top-tier Anglo-American firms, multinational corporations and public entities including French ministries, local authorities, and universities.

The proposed acquisition is subject to the completion of applicable information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representative bodies and customary regulatory consents. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The two companies will continue to operate separately in the interim.

About Doctrine

Doctrine is a leading legal AI and intelligence platform for civil law jurisdictions in Europe. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Paris, Doctrine combines a comprehensive corpus of case law, legislation and regulatory content with AI-powered research, drafting and analytics tools. The platform is used daily by legal professionals at law firms, corporates and public institutions across France, Italy, Germany and Spain. For more information, visit www.doctrine.fr.

About LexisNexis® Legal & Professional

As part of RELX, LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide. It has a long tradition in the French market, grounded in the ownership of JurisClasseur since 1993.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and territories and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 37,000 people, around 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The total market capitalization is approximately £47.7bn, €55.1bn, $64.4bn.