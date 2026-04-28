Performativ Raises $14M Series A Led by Deutsche Börse Group to Power the Next Era of Wealth Management





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performativ , the next-generation operating system for wealth management, has raised $14 million in a Series A funding round. The round is led by Deutsche Börse Group, with participation from Rabo Investments, the investment arm of Rabobank, Jacob Dahl, former Senior Partner & Co-Leader of Global Banking Sector, McKinsey & Company, and existing investors including FinTech Collective and EIFO, the Danish sovereign wealth fund. Closing is expected to occur shortly, subject to standard closing conditions.

Founded in 2020, Performativ has spent the past six years eliminating the operational debt that has held the wealth management industry back. Where firms have traditionally relied on fragmented, outdated systems across front, middle, and back office, Performativ delivers a single cloud-native platform that consolidates portfolio management, performance and attribution analysis, risk analytics, compliance, reporting, multi-custodian data aggregation, and trading into one unified operating system. Embedded AI agents automate the manual workflows that have defined inefficiency across the industry for decades.

Performativ has already built a strong presence across Europe, supporting a broad range of wealth and asset managers as well as private banks. Building on this foundation, the company is scaling its presence in the enterprise segment, deepening its engagement with private banks and larger financial institutions facing complex operational requirements and a growing need for scalable, integrated technology solutions.

Albert Geisler Fox, CEO of Performativ, commented: “We are proud to partner with Deutsche Börse Group as the new lead investor in Performativ, alongside Rabobank and our existing investors, marking the next phase of our growth journey. Over the past six years, we have established ourselves as the leading platform for small and mid-sized wealth managers across Europe by modernizing legacy operations with AI-native workflows. With this investment, we will cement our position within the enterprise segment, bringing our technology to visionary private banks and ambitious large-scale wealth management providers.”

The investment marks a strategic step in strengthening Performativ’s position in the enterprise segment. The company will expand on its ability to serve larger institutions by delivering a robust, front-to-back wealth management operating system tailored to the needs of private banks. This includes supporting more complex data structures, higher volumes, and increasingly sophisticated reporting and compliance requirements.

Wealth management represents a significant and rapidly growing share of global buy-side assets, with unique requirements for granular, end-investor-level data. Performativ’s next-generation operating system presents a decisive answer to this challenge.

Christian Kromann, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse Group, commented: “We are excited to invest in Performativ. By doing so, we as Deutsche Börse Group are further strengthening our Investment Management Solutions proposition as we continue to build out our comprehensive ecosystem for the buy side. We are thrilled to continue to lead the transformation across the investment management industry.”

The Series A also includes Rabo Investments, reflecting Performativ’s growing traction among European financial institutions.

Floris Onvlee, Executive Director Rabo Investments, added: “AI-driven technology is enabling private banks and wealth managers to move away from legacy systems toward better client experiences. Performativ has established itself as a leading European player, with a strong foothold in The Netherlands. We are excited to support the company in its next growth phase."

With this funding, Performativ is set to accelerate its expansion across Europe, continuing to support wealth and asset managers while expanding its focus on private banks and larger financial institutions, as demand for integrated, AI-driven infrastructure continues to grow.

About Performativ

Performativ provides a next-generation operating system for wealth and asset managers, designed to eliminate the operational debt that has long defined the industry. Delivered as a cloud-native SaaS solution, the platform consolidates portfolio management, analytics, client reporting, compliance, multi-custodian data aggregation, and trading into a single, scalable system, supporting seamless workflows across front, middle, and back office.

With embedded AI agents, Performativ automates manual processes and improves operational efficiency across the investment lifecycle. By replacing fragmented legacy systems with a unified infrastructure, the platform enables firms to modernize their operating models and deliver more transparent, data-driven investment services.

Across Europe, Performativ has established itself as a leading platform for small and mid-sized wealth and asset managers and is scaling its presence in the enterprise segment, serving private banks and larger financial institutions with complex operational requirements. The company supports clients in navigating increasing complexity, regulatory demands, and evolving client expectations through scalable, future-ready technology.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Performativ serves clients across multiple European markets and is backed by leading international investors.

Contact

Marketing Director

Christian Voss Pedersen

Performativ

christian.pedersen@performativ.com

+4531894112

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ef8cf02-42cf-4e0f-8cee-98bd64d099df