Forterra Strengthens Battlefield Autonomy Portfolio with new MESA Vehicle, Extending Mission Capability to the Last Tactical Mile

Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems, today announced the unveiling of the MESA: a modular, mission-ready autonomous vehicle platform designed to extend operational capability to the last tactical mile. Built on a factory modified Polaris Ranger XD 1500 platform, the MESA integrates Forterra’s AutoDrive® and Vektor mission modules into a scalable system that delivers mobility, compute, communications and sensing at the edge and Polaris’ robust vehicle platform.



The MESA reinforces Forterra’s approach to autonomy: delivering mission-ready systems that are interoperable and proven in real-world operations such as USMC ROGUE Fires program, in addition to various SOCOM initiatives. By combining field proven autonomy with secure, software defined communication capabilities, the MESA enables forces to deploy coordinated, adaptive impact across a wide range of missions without increasing additional risk to the warfighter.

"Our MESA vehicle brings together the core elements of autonomous mission execution and OEM manufacturing into a single, deployable platform,” said Pat Acox, Vice President of Defense Growth at Forterra. “Because MESA is built in direct partnership with Polaris, every vehicle comes off the same market-leading production line that delivers Polaris platforms globally, with all modifications executed alongside the OEM. This results in a more robust, fully integrated platform without aftermarket changes to the base vehicle chassis.”



The MESA platform features a flat deck design with L-Track mounting and provides up to 2,000 pounds of payload capacity, enabling rapid reconfiguration for mission-specific needs. Powered by AutoDrive®, the MESA delivers reliable autonomous navigation in complex, GPS-denied environments while Vektor delivers secure, resilient connectivity across distributed forces.

“Forterra’s engineering team demonstrated a deep understanding of what it takes to field autonomous systems in real-world defense environments, and what they required of the base vehicle platform,” said John LaFata, engineering manager, Polaris Government and Defense. “The Ranger XD 1500 off-road vehicle was selected with operational performance, reliability and scalability in mind. The RANGER XD 1500 was designed to handle heavy loads and extreme terrain, and Forterra has maximized both with MESA, unlocking a new capability on top of that proven vehicle. The result is a platform we’re confident in, and we’re proud to support a solution that has the potential to fundamentally change how ground forces operate.”

Designed for flexibility, the MESA supports a wide range of operational roles, including logistics, force protection and mission-specific payload integration. Its open, modular architecture empowers seamless interoperability with existing platforms, sensors and command systems that accelerate deployment across current and future programs.

To learn more about the MESA vehicle, visit the Forterra booth (#1624) at MDM 2026, or go to www.forterra.com.

About Forterra

Forterra is the autonomy backbone for distributed, mission-aware, resilient military operations in contested environments. Building the foundational autonomy platforms that coordinates weapons, sensors, and users through distributed mobility, compute, and communications, anywhere, under fire, without risking human life, Forterra empowers its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, readiness survivability and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Arlington, Va., Winter Park, Fl., Ketchum, Id. and Palo Alto, Ca. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

Contact Info



Sanaz Tahernia

press@forterra.com

+1 240-631-0008