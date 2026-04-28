Own Your Intelligence: Mosaic Singularity Launches HeartBeatAgents 1.0 — the Production Substrate for Enterprise Autonomous AI Agents

London, ON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Singularity today launched HeartBeatAgents 1.0, a production-grade substrate on which enterprise teams deploy autonomous AI agents that complete real business workflows — reliably, observably, and against the systems an organization already runs on. The release arrives as the autonomous-agent category, opened over the past eighteen months by the largest names in enterprise software, has converged on a single unanswered question: What does it take for these agents to actually work, in production, on consequential business operations?

HeartBeatAgents: A Decentralized Approach to AI

That question has a specific shape, and it is the shape of an enterprise architect's work. Reliability that survives failure. Observability that lets the organization audit what actually happened. Recoverability that does not re-execute work that has already touched the world. The autonomy to build the integrations the work needs, on the day the work needs them, without months of systems-integrator engagement for each new system. And, underneath all of it, the architectural posture that puts the customer's credentials, data, and accumulated intelligence inside the customer's perimeter, where they belong. HeartBeatAgents was built to deliver those properties as defaults of running on the platform, by a team led by an enterprise architect who, for more than two decades, has been hired across major organizations specifically for the architecture of their production-grade systems.

WHAT AN OPERATOR DOES WITH IT

On HeartBeatAgents 1.0, an operator gives an instruction like this:

*Process today's inbound leads. For each lead, gather whatever signal helps prioritise the routing decision, including any account history from QuickBooks, public-company context from Polygon when the lead looks corporate. Pick the highest-priority lead and text me the routing decision by SMS. Build whatever skills you need so we can run this same pipeline tomorrow without rebuilding from scratch.*

What follows is a single autonomous execution. The agent pulls the day's leads from the CRM, conditionally enriches each one against the accounting platform and the market-data provider, ranks them by signal, makes the routing decision, and delivers the SMS to the operator's phone. While doing the work, the agent authors the durable skills the platform will use to run the same pipeline tomorrow morning on a recurring schedule — without the operator's involvement, without re-prompting, and without rebuilding the integration logic each time. The skills become the organization's property.

If a step fails after an external action has already been taken — an email sent, a record updated, a payment processed — the platform recovers from the point of failure rather than re-running the work that already touched the world. The technical name is *idempotent recovery*, and it is the difference between an autonomous agent that is safe to entrust with consequential operations and one that is not. On HeartBeatAgents, idempotency is enforced by the substrate itself rather than left to the agent's prompt to remember.

This is what enterprise autonomous-agent execution actually requires.

WHAT CHANGES FOR THE BUYER

For the organization deploying HeartBeatAgents, the change is not subtle.

Credentials are not exposed to the agent's reasoning. The model never sees a real token, API key, or secret at any stage of a workflow. The platform issues the agent an opaque handle that maps, inside a trusted broker, to the underlying credential, and the credential itself never enters a prompt, a log, or an event stream. The class of risk that has kept many enterprise teams from deploying autonomous agents at all — *what happens if a model leaks our credentials* — is removed by architecture, not by policy.

Customer data does not leave the customer's perimeter. The agents operate on data the organization owns, against credentials the organization holds, through networks the organization controls. There is no Mosaic Singularity telemetry pipeline. No vendor analytics. No model training on customer prompts. In an Ollama-configured deployment, no data leaves the local machine at all.

Every action the agent takes is auditable by the organization's own team. The trail of every skill invocation, every external request, every credential use, and every decision point is recorded inside the organization's own database, hash-linked, sampled, and verifiable. Compliance reviews are conducted against the customer's audit chain, not against a vendor's report.

The intelligence the agents accumulate belongs to the organization that produced it. Skills, memories, conversations, integration patterns, and operational learnings live inside the customer's deployment. Nothing transmits to a vendor control plane. The leverage at renewal stays where it belongs: with the operator who built the asset.

Agents build the integrations the work needs, on the day the work needs them. When a system the agent must reach has no pre-built connector, the agent reads the system's documentation, builds the connector, tests it against live endpoints, and uses it. The integration that did not exist when the prompt was given is part of the workflow before the prompt completes. The resulting skill is durable, deduplicated, versioned, and reusable across every other agent and every future deployment. For enterprise IT, this folds a category of work historically scoped as systems-integration engagements — bespoke connectors, custom middleware, pipelines maintained by external consultants — into the agent layer itself, where it accumulates as the organization's own asset rather than as a vendor's billable hours.

Reliability, telemetry, and observability are substrate properties. Every skill invocation returns a structured envelope the substrate populates after the skill returns; failures never silently disappear. Every run is traceable end-to-end. Every external action is governed by a method-aware policy and a hardened container boundary.

The credentials are safe. The audit trail is clean. The integrations build themselves. The intelligence is owned. These are not aspirations. They are properties of running on the substrate.

WHAT CUSTOMERS AND PROFESSIONALS BUILD

A revenue operations team deploys an agent that, every morning, ingests the previous day's inbound leads, enriches them against accounting and market data, ranks them, routes them, and texts the highest-priority decision to the head of sales — with every credential remaining inside the broker and every action recorded in the audit chain.

A customer experience organization runs a single agent across Slack, WhatsApp, and Microsoft Teams, triaging inbound conversations, drafting responses, and escalating only the cases that require a human — learning the organization's voice from every approved interaction.

An engineering organization runs an agent that monitors production logs, triages alerts against the team's accumulated incident history, drafts the first-draft incident report, and reaches the on-call engineer on the channel they already use.

A finance team deploys an agent that reconciles invoices, flags anomalies, drafts the journal entries, and presents the monthly close package with every action recorded in a tamper-evident audit chain that compliance can verify independently.

An attorney installs HeartBeatAgents on their own machine, building a private agent that researches case law, drafts client memoranda, and tracks billable matters — with every privileged communication remaining inside the attorney's infrastructure and never traversing a third-party AI provider's logs. The same pattern serves consultants, financial advisors, physicians, researchers, and every professional whose competitive position is built on what they know and how they apply it.

In each case, the agent is the operator's own. The skills it builds belong to the operator. The economics scale with the operator's hardware, not with a per-token meter set by someone else.

THE COMPOUNDING

Mosaic Singularity estimates that a single production Heart Beat Agent reclaims a minimum of forty to sixty hours of professional time per role per week — and that figure rises across the deployment lifetime as the organization's own skill graph, operational memory, and integration patterns compound inside its perimeter. Owned intelligence is a productivity model whose returns accrue, in full, to the operator that builds it.

OPEN BY DESIGN

The hardest decisions about autonomous agent infrastructure are being made by executive teams, security teams, architects, and operators inside individual organizations, often without a playbook, often under pressure, and almost always without the architecture they are supposed to evaluate being open to inspection. Mosaic Singularity is publishing ours. The Blueprint at heartbeatagents.com/blueprint is the working document, including the technical papers that document the security and memory substrates of HeartBeatAgents in adversarial detail. It is built to help whoever is doing this work, and it will keep growing.

LEADERSHIP

Jyhad Aamri, founder and architect of decision systems, is the principal architect of HeartBeatAgents. He has spent more than twenty years as an enterprise architect, trusted by major organizations to design and define the architecture of their production-grade systems. HeartBeatAgents is built on the conviction that what those systems have always required — reliability, observability, recoverability, and architectural rigour — is precisely what autonomous agents now require to be trusted with consequential work, and that an asset as important as an organization's accumulated intelligence belongs to the organization that produced it.

“The autonomous-agent era is here. The unanswered question has been what it takes to make these agents actually work in production. We built HeartBeatAgents to answer it. Credentials the model never sees. An audit trail the organization can verify. Integrations the autonomous agents build themselves. The intelligence that compounds belongs to the people and businesses producing it — because intelligence, like every strategic asset before it, is meant to be owned, not rented.”

Jyhad Aamri, Founder, Mosaic Singularity Inc.

AVAILABILITY

HeartBeatAgents 1.0 is available today at www.HeartBeatAgents.com for macOS, Linux, and Windows. Installation is a single command. The platform supports fully air-gapped operation when configured with local inference, and integrates cleanly into existing enterprise environments through standard authentication, network, and observability conventions. Commercial licensing for enterprise, mid-market, and professional deployment is available through the Mosaic Singularity team.

Platform, Blueprint, and technical papers: heartbeatagents.com/blueprint

HeartBeatAgents. Infinite Possible.

About Mosaic Singularity

Mosaic Singularity Inc. builds infrastructure for autonomous intelligence, architecting systems that think with purpose and act with precision at scale. The company believes intelligence is becoming the defining strategic asset of the coming era and that the economic opportunity it creates belongs in the hands of every person and every organization building with it, on terms that are direct, private, and owned. Its work spans the design and deployment of AI-native platforms built to operate inside real workflows, not alongside them.

Press Inquiries

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https://www.mosaicsingularity.com

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-roeZXba46M