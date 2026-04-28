Itron Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Itron, Inc. Itron, Inc.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Key results for the quarter include (compared with the first quarter of 2025):

  • Revenue of $587 million, decreased 3%;
  • GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $53 million, decreased $12 million;
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.18, decreased $0.24 per share;
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.49, decreased $0.03 per share;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $92 million, increased 5%; and
  • Free cash flow of $79 million, increased $11 million.

"Itron’s first quarter results were ahead of our expectations on strong execution and certain projects running ahead of schedule, resulting in record gross profit", said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president and CEO. "Our utility customers are prioritizing resiliency and affordability. This multi-year investment trend to add intelligence to the grid is structural and aligns well with Itron leading positions in essential networks, analytics, and operational intelligence applications."

Summary of First Quarter Consolidated Financial Results
(All comparisons made are against the prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue
Total first quarter revenue of $587 million compared to $607 million in the prior year. The decrease was driven primarily by portfolio optimization and the timing of project deployments.

Device Solutions revenue decreased 1%, or 9% in constant currency, due to lower legacy electricity product sales related to portfolio optimization in EMEA and lower North American project deployments.

Networked Solutions revenue decreased 13%, or 14% in constant currency, due to the timing of project deployments.

Outcomes revenue increased 22%, or 20% in constant currency, due to increased recurring and services revenue.

Resiliency Solutions revenue was $16 million which now includes revenue from both Urbint and Locusview. The Locusview acquisition closed in January 2026.

Adjusted Gross Margin
Itron's first quarter adjusted gross margin of 40.7% increased 490 basis points from the prior year due to customer and product mix and operational efficiencies.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income
GAAP operating expenses of $169 million increased $28 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $154 million increased $17 million from the prior year. Both increases were due to higher sales, and general & administrative expenses largely due to the additions of Urbint and Locusview.

GAAP operating income of $68 million was $9 million lower than the prior year due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit.

Non-GAAP operating income of $84 million was $4 million higher than the prior year due to higher gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Net Income and Earnings per Share (EPS)
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc. for the quarter was $53 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared with net income attributable to Itron, Inc. of $65 million, or $1.42 per diluted share in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower GAAP operating income and lower interest income.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc., which excludes the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expense, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses, was $68 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared with $70 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in 2025. The decrease was driven by lower interest income, partially offset by higher Non-GAAP operating income.

Cash Flow
Net cash provided by operating activities was $86 million in the first quarter compared with $72 million in the prior year. Free cash flow was $79 million in the first quarter compared with $67 million in the prior year. The increase in free cash flow was primarily due to lower tax payments.

Other Measures

Total backlog at quarter end was $4.4 billion compared with $4.7 billion in the prior year. Bookings in the quarter totaled $476 million. 

Q2 2026 Outlook

Outlook for the second quarter of 2026 is as follows:

  • Revenue between $560 and $570 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS between $1.25 and $1.35

Earnings Conference Call
Itron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results contained in this release at 10:00 a.m. EDT on April 28, 2026. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast. The webcast, along with a supplemental presentation, may be accessed from the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations. Participants should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through May 5, 2026 and may be accessed on the company's website at https://investors.itron.com/events-presentations.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This release contains, and our officers and representatives may from time to time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical factors nor assurances of future performance. These statements are based on our expectations about, among others, revenues, operations, financial performance, earnings, liquidity, earnings per share, cash flows and restructuring activities including headcount reductions and other cost savings initiatives. This document reflects our current strategy, plans and expectations and is based on information currently available as of the date of this release. When we use words such as "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "goal", "seek", "project", "estimate", "future", "strategy", "objective", "may", "likely", "should", "will", "will continue", and similar expressions, including related to future periods, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates. Although we believe the estimates and assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these estimates or assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these estimates and assumptions could be incorrect. Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Actual results and trends in the future may differ materially from those suggested or implied by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that we believe could affect our results include our ability to execute on our restructuring plans, our ability to achieve estimated cost savings, the rate and timing of customer demand for our products, rescheduling of current customer orders, changes in estimated liabilities for product warranties, adverse impacts of litigation, changes in laws, regulations, tariffs, sanctions, trade policies and retaliatory responses, our dependence on new product development and intellectual property, future acquisitions, changes in estimates for stock-based and bonus compensation, increasing volatility in foreign exchange rates, international business risks, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including without limitation those resulting from extraordinary events or circumstances and other factors that are more fully described in Part I, Item 1A: Risk Factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Itron undertakes no obligation to update or revise any information in this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), we use certain adjusted or non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. We provide these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they provide greater transparency and represent supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. We exclude certain costs in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe the net result is a measure of our core business. We believe these measures facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by eliminating potential differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP performance measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Our non-GAAP financial measures may be different from those reported by other companies. When providing future outlooks and/or earnings guidance, a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP diluted EPS to the GAAP diluted EPS has not been provided because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the potential amount or timing of restructuring related expenses and their related tax effects without unreasonable effort. These costs are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period. A more detailed discussion of why we use non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations of using such measures, and reconciliations between non-GAAP and the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in this press release.

For additional information, contact:

Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent
Vice President, Investor Relations
(512) 560-1172

Stephanie Tarlton, CFA
Principal, Investor Relations
(512) 676-8365
Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.

ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
     
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)  
   Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2026  2025 
Revenues  
 Product revenues$477,801 $523,141 
 Service revenues 109,181  84,010 
  Total revenues 586,982  607,151 
Cost of revenues  
 Product cost of revenues 300,209  346,442 
 Service cost of revenues 50,454  43,490 
  Total cost of revenues 350,663  389,932 
Gross profit 236,319  217,219 
     
Operating expenses  
 Sales, general and administrative 105,357  86,911 
 Research and development 54,999  50,090 
 Amortization of intangible assets 8,172  4,479 
 Restructuring 214  (553)
 Loss on sale of business   79 
  Total operating expenses 168,742  141,006 
     
Operating income 67,577  76,213 
Other income (expense)  
 Interest income 5,660  11,710 
 Interest expense (5,809) (5,593)
 Other income (expense), net (233) (51)
  Total other income (expense) (382) 6,066 
     
Income before income taxes 67,195  82,279 
Income tax provision (13,609) (16,929)
Net income 53,586  65,350 
 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 127  (124)
Net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,459 $65,474 
     
Net income per common share - Basic$1.20 $1.44 
Net income per common share - Diluted$1.18 $1.42 
     
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 44,734  45,338 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 45,470  46,172 
       


ITRON, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
     
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
   Three Months Ended
March 31,
    2026  2025 
Product revenues  
 Device Solutions$123,728 $125,387 
 Networked Solutions 321,147  374,522 
 Outcomes 31,872  23,232 
 Resiliency Solutions 1,054   
  Total Company$477,801 $523,141 
     
Service revenues  
 Device Solutions$649 $484 
 Networked Solutions 29,516  28,210 
 Outcomes 64,038  55,316 
 Resiliency Solutions 14,978   
  Total Company$109,181 $84,010 
     
Total revenues  
 Device Solutions$124,377 $125,871 
 Networked Solutions 350,663  402,732 
 Outcomes 95,910  78,548 
 Resiliency Solutions 16,032   
  Total Company$586,982 $607,151 
     
Adjusted gross profit  
 Device Solutions$44,019 $37,753 
 Networked Solutions 143,073  148,714 
 Outcomes 40,024  30,752 
 Resiliency Solutions 11,698   
  Total Company$238,814 $217,219 
     
Adjusted segment operating income  
 Device Solutions$36,892 $30,471 
 Networked Solutions 110,136  116,109 
 Outcomes 22,355  14,330 
 Resiliency Solutions 4,331   
  Total Company$173,714 $160,910 
     
Adjusted Gross Margin 40.7% 35.8%
       


ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
      
(Unaudited, in thousands)March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
ASSETS   
Current assets   
 Cash and cash equivalents$712,850  $1,020,397 
 Accounts receivable, net 393,170   367,794 
 Inventories 239,892   242,886 
 Other current assets 178,769   191,241 
  Total current assets 1,524,681   1,822,318 
      
Property, plant, and equipment, net 122,226   112,193 
Deferred tax assets, net 257,627   265,183 
Other long-term assets 64,928   63,352 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 36,601   29,341 
Intangible assets, net 277,138   83,337 
Goodwill 1,695,003   1,344,983 
  Total assets$3,978,204  $3,720,707 
      
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
 Accounts payable$172,924  $156,288 
 Other current liabilities 50,932   58,864 
 Wages and benefits payable 91,652   122,245 
 Taxes payable 22,173   16,618 
 Current portion of debt, net    459,522 
 Current portion of warranty 12,969   10,868 
 Unearned revenue 222,972   187,822 
  Total current liabilities 573,622   1,012,227 
      
Long-term debt, net 1,573,835   788,805 
Long-term warranty 7,342   7,350 
Pension benefit obligation 60,163   61,998 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 9,618   623 
Operating lease liabilities 28,278   19,623 
Other long-term obligations 96,398   91,885 
  Total liabilities 2,349,256   1,982,511 
      
Equity   
 Common stock 1,511,342   1,661,350 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (69,331)  (56,505)
 Retained earnings 165,210   111,751 
  Total Itron, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,607,221   1,716,596 
 Noncontrolling interests 21,727   21,600 
  Total equity 1,628,948   1,738,196 
  Total liabilities and equity$3,978,204  $3,720,707 
          


ITRON, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
    
(Unaudited, in thousands)Three Months Ended March 31,
    2026   2025 
Operating activities   
 Net income$53,586  $65,350 
 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
  Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 18,536   12,068 
  Non-cash operating lease expense 3,309   2,923 
  Stock-based compensation 20,070   16,558 
  Amortization of prepaid debt fees 1,849   1,781 
  Deferred taxes, net 3,470   (5,461)
  Loss on sale of business    79 
  Restructuring, non-cash 462   (25)
  Other adjustments, net 175   (338)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and sale of business:   
 Accounts receivable (17,623)  6,414 
 Inventories 2,364   (10,099)
 Other current assets 11,699   (5,959)
 Other long-term assets (2,419)  (1,087)
 Accounts payable, other current liabilities, and taxes payable 8,309   10,529 
 Wages and benefits payable (33,472)  (48,692)
 Unearned revenue 18,041   39,113 
 Warranty 2,076   241 
 Restructuring (4,190)  (8,328)
 Other operating, net (741)  (2,950)
  Net cash provided by operating activities 85,501   72,117 
      
Investing activities   
 Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,527)  (4,639)
 Business acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (515,055)   
 Other investing, net 10   5 
  Net cash used in investing activities (521,572)  (4,634)
      
Financing activities   
 Proceeds from borrowings 805,000    
 Payments on debt (460,000)   
 Issuance of common stock 677   2,195 
 Payments on call spread for convertible offering (92,817)   
 Repurchase of common stock (100,000)   
 Prepaid debt fees (21,166)  (175)
 Other financing, net (274)  (259)
  Net cash provided by financing activities 131,420   1,761 
      
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,896)  2,786 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (307,547)  72,030 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,020,397   1,051,237 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$712,850  $1,123,267 
        

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, and constant currency. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define such measures differently. For a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable financial measure prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the table captioned Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and/or as a means for determining executive compensation. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and ability to service debt by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of our recurring core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance, as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. Our executive compensation plans exclude non-cash charges related to amortization of intangibles and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment and certain discrete cash and non-cash charges, such as restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, or acquisition and integration related expenses. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and because they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to analyze the health of our business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income – We define non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses excluding certain expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. We define non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding the expenses related to the amortization of intangible assets, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, and acquisition and integration related expenses. Acquisition and integration related expenses include costs, which are incurred to affect and integrate business combinations, such as professional fees; certain employee retention and salaries related to integration; employee severance; contract terminations; travel costs related to knowledge transfer; system conversion costs; and asset impairment charges. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of expenses that are not related to our core operating results. By excluding these expenses, we believe that it is easier for management and investors to compare our financial results over multiple periods and analyze trends in our operations. For example, in certain periods, expenses related to amortization of intangible assets may decrease, which would improve GAAP operating margins, yet the improvement in GAAP operating margins due to this lower expense is not necessarily reflective of an improvement in our core business. There are some limitations related to the use of non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income versus operating expenses and operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information about the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income and evaluating non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP operating income together with GAAP operating expense and operating income.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS – We define non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to Itron, Inc. excluding the expenses associated with amortization of intangible assets, amortization of debt placement fees, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and the tax effect of excluding these expenses. We define non-GAAP diluted EPS as non-GAAP net income divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding during the period calculated on a GAAP basis and then reduced to reflect any anti-dilutive impact of the convertible notes hedge transactions. We consider these financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors for the same reasons that we use non-GAAP operating income. The same limitations described above regarding our use of non-GAAP operating income apply to our use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures and evaluating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS together with GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc. and GAAP diluted EPS.

For interim periods the budgeted annual effective tax rate (AETR) is used, adjusted for any discrete items, as defined in Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) 740 - Income Taxes. The budgeted AETR is determined at the beginning of the fiscal year. The AETR is revised throughout the year based on changes to our full-year forecast. If the revised AETR increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the budgeted AETR due to changes in the full-year forecast during the year, the revised AETR is used in place of the budgeted AETR beginning with the quarter the 200 basis point threshold is exceeded and going forward for all subsequent interim quarters in the year. We continue to assess the AETR based on latest forecast throughout the year and use the most recent AETR anytime it increases or decreases by 200 basis points or more from the prior interim period.

Adjusted EBITDA – We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (a) minus interest income, (b) plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring, loss on sale of business, strategic initiative expenses, acquisition and integration related expenses, and (c) excluding income tax provision or benefit. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as a performance measure for executive compensation. A limitation to using adjusted EBITDA is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period and the measure includes some non-cash items and excludes other non-cash items. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may differ from the items that our peer companies exclude when they report their results. We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of this measure to GAAP net income.

Free cash flow – We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for acquisitions of property, plant and equipment. We believe free cash flow provides investors with a relevant measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our operations and repay our debt. The same limitations described above regarding our use of adjusted EBITDA apply to our use of free cash flow. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts in the reconciliation.

Adjusted gross profit – We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit excluding the amortization expense of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as operating income excluding the amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.

Constant currency – We refer to the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations in our discussions of financial results, which references the differences between the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate operating results from the entity's functional currency into U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. We also use the term "constant currency", which represents financial results adjusted to exclude changes in foreign currency exchange rates as compared with the rates in the comparable prior year period. We calculate the constant currency change as the difference between the current period results and the comparable prior period's results restated using current period foreign currency exchange rates.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)  
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONSThree Months Ended March 31,
     2026  2025 
 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES  
  GAAP operating expenses$168,742 $141,006 
   Amortization of intangible assets (1) (8,172) (4,479)
   Restructuring (214) 553 
   Loss on sale of business   (79)
   Strategic initiative (20)  
   Acquisition and integration (5,977) (51)
  Non-GAAP operating expenses$154,359 $136,950 
      
 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME  
  GAAP operating income$67,577 $76,213 
   Amortization of intangible assets 10,667  4,479 
   Restructuring 214  (553)
   Loss on sale of business   79 
   Strategic initiative 20   
   Acquisition and integration 5,977  51 
  Non-GAAP operating income$84,455 $80,269 
      
 NON-GAAP NET INCOME & DILUTED EPS  
  GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,459 $65,474 
   Amortization of intangible assets 10,667  4,479 
   Amortization of debt placement fees 1,830  1,737 
   Restructuring 214  (553)
   Loss on sale of business   79 
   Strategic initiative 20   
   Acquisition and integration 5,977  51 
   Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,475) (1,157)
  Non-GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$67,692 $70,110 
      
  Non-GAAP diluted EPS$1.49 $1.52 
      
  Non-GAAP weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 45,470  46,172 
      
(1)   Excludes amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets.
 


ITRON, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited, in thousands)  
TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONSThree Months Ended March 31,
     2026  2025 
 ADJUSTED EBITDA  
  GAAP net income attributable to Itron, Inc.$53,459 $65,474 
   Interest income (5,660) (11,710)
   Interest expense 5,809  5,593 
   Income tax provision 13,609  16,929 
   Depreciation and amortization 18,536  12,068 
   Restructuring 214  (553)
   Loss on sale of business   79 
   Strategic initiative 20   
   Acquisition and integration 5,977  51 
  Adjusted EBITDA$91,964 $87,931 
      
 FREE CASH FLOW  
  Net cash provided by operating activities$85,501 $72,117 
   Acquisitions of property, plant, and equipment (6,527) (4,639)
  Free Cash Flow$78,974 $67,478 
         
         

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted gross profit with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

TOTAL COMPANY RECONCILIATIONS Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Resiliency
Solutions		 Segments
Subtotal
Total revenues $124,377  $350,663  $95,910  $16,032  $586,982 
Total cost of revenues  80,358   207,590   56,511   6,204   350,663 
Gross profit  44,019   143,073   39,399   9,828   236,319 
Gross margin  35.4%  40.8%  41.1%  61.3%  40.3%
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $625  $1,870  $2,495 
Adjusted gross profit  44,019   143,073   40,024   11,698   238,814 
Adjusted gross margin  35.4%  40.8%  41.7%  73.0%  40.7%
           
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2025  
(Unaudited, in thousands) Device
Solutions		 Networked
Solutions		 Outcomes Segments
Subtotal		  
Total revenues $125,871  $402,732  $78,548  $607,151   
Total cost of revenues  88,118   254,018   47,796   389,932   
Gross profit  37,753   148,714   30,752   217,219   
Gross margin  30.0%  36.9%  39.2%  35.8%  
Amortization of core-developed technology intangible assets $  $  $  $   
Adjusted gross profit  37,753   148,714   30,752   217,219   
Adjusted gross margin  30.0%  36.9%  39.2%  35.8%  



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