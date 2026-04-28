BrandPilot AI Appoints Jordan Brooks to Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandPilot AI Inc. (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) (“BrandPilot” or the “Company”), a performance marketing technology company focused on improving efficiency in digital advertising, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jordan Brooks to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Brooks will support BrandPilot’s product and platform strategy as the Company continues to expand its capabilities across its product lineup.

Brandon Mina, Chief Executive Officer of BrandPilot AI, commented, “Jordan brings a strong combination of product leadership and technical depth, which will be valuable as we continue to scale our platform. His experience building and refining data-driven products aligns closely with our focus on delivering measurable performance outcomes for enterprise advertisers.”

Mr. Brooks added, “The industry has gotten very good at optimizing performance, but not nearly as good at validating whether that performance is real. Invalid traffic and low-quality supply still distort the data most teams rely on every day. Without a clear view into that layer, you’re effectively optimizing against noise. BrandPilot’s focus on surfacing and removing that distortion is what makes the rest of the stack more trustworthy.”

Jordan Brooks

Mr. Brooks is a product and data leader with two decades of experience building and scaling data-driven platforms across digital advertising, analytics, and SaaS. His background spans agency, publisher, and platform environments, giving him a full-stack perspective on how performance data is generated, measured, and monetized across the digital ecosystem.

He has deep experience in programmatic advertising and data infrastructure, having led product, operations, and platform strategy across both enterprise and high-growth organizations. His work has focused on integrating complex data sources, improving signal quality, and enabling more accurate, real-time decision-making in performance-driven environments.

Mr. Brooks brings a product-led perspective to challenges related to measurement integrity, including invalid traffic, supply chain opacity, and attribution complexity. Having worked across both the buy side and sell side, he understands how inefficiencies and low-quality inventory propagate through the ecosystem, and how difficult they are for advertisers to isolate using existing tools.

At BrandPilot, he will support the continued evolution of the platform, with a focus on product strategy, data architecture, and strengthening the accuracy and transparency of performance insights for enterprise advertisers.

About BrandPilot AI

BrandPilot AI (CSE: BPAI) is a performance marketing technology company headquartered in Toronto, focused on identifying and eliminating inefficiencies in digital advertising for global enterprise brands. The Company’s core offering, AdAi, analyzes live advertising activity to surface low-quality, invalid, or economically inefficient spend, enabling advertisers to recover wasted budget and reallocate it more effectively.

BrandPilot is purpose-built to address structural challenges in modern digital advertising, where increasing automation and scale can reduce transparency and accountability. Operating as an independent performance and validation layer, the Company helps enterprises gain clearer visibility into how advertising dollars are spent, where value is being diluted, and how performance can be improved with greater confidence.

CONTACT INFORMATION

BrandPilot AI

Brandon Mina

Chief Executive Officer

+1-888-960-2724

ir@brandpilot.ai

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI’s strategic plans, including statements regarding the expected contributions of Mr. Jordan Brooks in his role as an advisor, the Company’s product and platform development initiatives, and its efforts to expand the capabilities and adoption of its performance-based advertising solutions, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully execute its product strategy and platform development initiatives; the effectiveness of its technology in improving advertising efficiency, data integrity, and performance visibility; the impact of advisory contributions on product and commercial outcomes; competitive pressures in AI-powered marketing technologies; changes in digital advertising platforms or market conditions; and the Company’s ability to execute its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.