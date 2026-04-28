Btab Launches Agentic AI to Power Its Global Product Reseller Network

Sydney, Australia and New York, NY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc. (OTC: BBTT) (“Btab”), a global ecommerce and technology company, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI initiative designed to support and automate its global network of product resellers.

Under the initiative, reseller storefronts within the Btab ecosystem are expected to be supported by dedicated AI agents capable of assisting with store setup, product listings, customer engagement, pricing insights, marketing activities, and sales optimization.

The Company believes this initiative can create new opportunities for individuals with limited or no ecommerce experience, including seniors, first time entrepreneurs, and small business owners, by simplifying many of the tasks traditionally required to operate an online store.

Btab also believes Agentic AI can create meaningful automation benefits across its reseller network by reducing manual workload, improving response times, and enabling more efficient store management at scale.

Binson Lau, Chief Executive Officer of Btab, said, “Commerce should be accessible to everyone. Our Agentic AI initiative is designed to help people with limited ecommerce experience by providing intelligent support to launch, manage, and grow their stores. We believe this can create new income opportunities while building a more scalable reseller ecosystem.”

The Company expects to continue expanding AI powered capabilities across sourcing, fulfillment, merchant onboarding, and growth initiatives.

About Btab Ecommerce Group, Inc.

Btab Ecommerce Group (OTC: BBTT) is a global ecommerce and technology company focused on building a scalable commerce ecosystem that connects manufacturers, suppliers, entrepreneurs, and digital storefronts worldwide. The Company operates a growing network of digital platforms, product supply chains, and business services supported by AI driven technology.

From product sourcing and online storefront creation to logistics, marketing, and fulfillment, Btab provides an integrated ecosystem designed to help businesses scale and compete in the digital economy. Through its global ecommerce network, Btab connects manufacturers, wholesalers, and entrepreneurs to drive efficient distribution and long term growth.

For additional information, visit https://btabcorp.com

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of Btab. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the future plans and potential success of the business. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.

These forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future results of IWAC and Btab are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by IWAC, Btab, and their respective management teams, are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, variability and contingencies, many of which are beyond IWAC or Btab’s control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement or other definitive agreements in connection thereto; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against IWAC, Btab or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; failure to obtain financing to complete the business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; delays or failures to obtain necessary regulatory approvals required to complete the business combination or related transactions; changes to the proposed structure of the business combination as a result of applicable laws, regulations or conditions; projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics; projections about industry trends and market opportunity; Btab’s ability to scale and grow its business; the cash position of Btab following closing of the business combination; the ability to meet listing standards in connection with, and following, the consummation of the business combination the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Btab as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; Btab’s ability to source and maintain key relationships with management and key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws and regulations; political and economic developments and market volatility; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” and other documents filed, or to be filed, with the SEC by IWAC and/or Btab, including the Registration Statement that IWAC and Btab filed in connection with the business combination.

If any of these risks materialize or Btab’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by the forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Btab or IWAC do not presently know or currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Btab or IWAC reflect the expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views of Btab and IWAC and speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Btab nor IWAC undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any changes in their respective expectations with regard thereto or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Btab’s or IWAC’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of any proposed transaction. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Media Contact

Mr. Binson Lau, CEO

ir@btabcorp.com

https://btabcorp.com

