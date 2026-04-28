TruGolf LINKS REGIONAL DEVELOPER SIGNS LEASE FOR FIRST LOCATION

Flagship Location Coming to Westbury, New York Featuring “Eatertainment” Experience

CENTERVILLE, UTAH, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Links today announced a lease signed by Long Island Regional Developer, Gio Dinsay, for 1137 Old Country Road in Westbury to open a 4,011SF flagship facility. This is TruGolf Link’s first signed Flagship location on Long Island and includes an upscale restaurant and full bar component and aims to open this Fall. As retail destinations diversify and work to create more compelling reasons to visit, adding this type of facility/concept is an ideal way to draw more customers on a regular basis to benefit the entire community.

A Nasdaq-listed tech and manufacturing company of high-tech golf simulators, TruGolf (Nasdaq:TRUG) has historically sold their tech throughout the United States to end-users. Now, the company is rolling out their own brick and mortar TruGolf Links Center franchised locations with a new, proprietary, best-in-class operating model that offers a high-end entertainment experience for guests.

“This location in Westbury is a great site, and we are excited to be bringing a flagship TruGolf Links Center there later this year,” said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer for TruGolf. “Our regional developer, Gio Dinsay, will be providing an unparalleled golf simulator, arcade, and elevated bar experience. I can’t think of a better place on Long Island for our first TruGolf Links Center.”

The new flagship will be positioned in a premium and easily accessible location at Old Country Road and Carmen Avenue. The new TruGolf Links Center facility includes five premium golf simulators, upscale and elevated food & beverage menu, paired with a full bar of cocktails and a curated wine and beer selection. It’s the perfect setting for a night out with friends or a family weekend excursion, as well as serious golfers wanting the ultimate indoor golf experience.

“Bringing TruGolf Links to Westbury is incredibly exciting—not just as a flagship location, but as a new hub for the community,” said Gio Dinsay, Regional Developer. “Whether you’re an avid golfer, looking for a fun night out with friends, planning a family outing or a company event, our center is designed to deliver something for everyone. Westbury deserves a destination that blends immersive indoor golf, great food and drinks, and entertainment for all audiences. We’re proud to make that vision a reality.” Dinsay, a Physical Therapist, owns and operates over 20 “Within Normal Limits” Physical Therapy Clinics on Long Island.

TruGolf worked with Ryan Wesner from Quadra Commercial, TruGolf Links national broker, on this transaction.

ABOUT TRUGOLF, INC.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf’s mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf’s team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf’s beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology. Learn more at www.trugolf.com.

ABOUT TRUGOLF LINKS FRANCHISING

While the company offers individual franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is with Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all TruGolf Links locations within their territory.

For more information about TruGolf Links franchise program, visit www.trugolflinks.com or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchise at andrewj@trugolflinks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions. All statements contained in this press release that do not strictly relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risk that we and our current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize our products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we experience difficulties in managing our expected growth and expanding operations; the risk that third party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS: Rebecca Church Michael Bacal

rebecca@trugolflinks.com mbacal@darrowir.com

(801) 298-1997 (917) 866-9071

trugolflinks.com darrowir.com

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