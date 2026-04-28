Demand for Better In-Home Patient Monitoring to Drive 170 Million Smart Home Healthcare Shipments by 2030

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart home healthcare device segment continues to demonstrate strong growth opportunities. According to ABI Research, total shipments will increase from 124 million units in 2026 to 170 million by 2030, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Key device categories include connected Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), digital scales, Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) devices, baby monitors, and blood pressure monitors.

“Demand for better disease management and remote in-home monitoring solutions is driving interest in connected healthcare solutions,” said Matthias Foo, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “The ability of these healthcare devices to work seamlessly with mobile applications on smartphones allows both patients and healthcare providers to easily track and monitor their health statuses, thereby improving the convenience and accuracy of data collection and analysis.”

The latest financial results from major vendors reinforce this trend. ResMed, a leader in connected sleep health solutions, reported strong revenue growth of 10% Year-on-Year (YoY) in 2025. Leading CGM player Dexcom reported full-year 2025 revenue was up 16% YoY, while Abbott Laboratories also reported over 10% YoY revenue growth in its ‘Medical Devices’ business unit.

In terms of connectivity, Bluetooth continues to be used predominantly as it enables healthcare devices to pair easily with smartphones. This technology also supports longer battery life, as compared to Wi-Fi solutions, which makes it ideal for connected healthcare use cases. Beyond connectivity, Bluetooth Channel Sounding (CS), a feature that supports accurate positioning, is also being positioned as an additional value-add for wearable healthcare devices that allow patient movements to be tracked easily.

There is also growing momentum for cellular-based healthcare devices. In April 2025, Medical Guardian introduced a new line of cellular-enabled Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) devices, including blood pressure cuffs, pulse oximeters, and weight scales, that support continuous monitoring without reliance on Wi-Fi or smartphones. These devices are integrated into the company’s MGEngage360 health monitoring platform, enabling healthcare providers to track key health parameters and support chronic disease management.

These findings are from ABI Research’s Smart Home Healthcare market data report, part of its Smart Living & Consumer Technologies research service. The report provides detailed forecasts, market share analysis, and insights into key smart home healthcare device trends.

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