Nuwellis Announces Receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Innovative Dual Lumen Midline Catheter Technology

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, announces that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent covering its novel dual lumen midline catheter technology designed for use in ultrafiltration therapies.

This next-generation catheter incorporates advanced design elements to optimize blood flow dynamics during therapy. The technology includes separate withdrawal and infusion lumens with pressure-balancing features that help maintain stable flow and reduce complications associated with fluid removal procedures.

The catheter design is further enhanced by a segmented reinforcement structure that allows clinicians to customize catheter length at the bedside while preserving kink resistance and consistent flow performance. This improves ease of use across a wide range of patient anatomies and may reduce interruptions during therapy.

“The allowed patent, ‘Dual Lumen Catheter,’ reflects Nuwellis’ continued investment in innovation to improve fluid management solutions and expand the clinical utility of our Aquadex SmartFlow® system,” said Nuwellis’ CTO David Lerner and the named inventor on the patent application. “Our team has focused on solving real-world clinical challenges in ultrafiltration therapy, and this technology reflects our commitment to improving both patient outcomes and clinician experience through thoughtful design and engineering.”

Once the patent issues, the patented catheter technology is expected to complement Nuwellis’ existing product portfolio and support the company’s strategy to expand access to ultrafiltration therapy in both hospital and outpatient settings.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis’ portfolio includes commercially available and development-stage technologies addressing complex cardiorenal conditions, with a focus on safety, precision, and scalability across patient populations. For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

CORE PR

media@nuwellis.com