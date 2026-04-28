Playboy to Host First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call on May 11, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY) (“Playboy” or the “Company”), a global pleasure and leisure company, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, May 11, 2026, to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2026 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with questions from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573

Conference ID: 13760265

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760907&tp_key=90cd654f67

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A telephone playback of the call will be available through Thursday, June 11, 2026. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921, using replay pin number 13760265. A webcast replay will be available using the webcast link above.

About Playboy, Inc.

Playboy (Nasdaq: PLBY) is a global pleasure and leisure company, built on one of the most globally recognized brands. By leveraging its iconic intellectual property, Playboy pursues an asset-light model across licensing, digital content, consumer products and experiential offerings, helping consumers worldwide to live more fulfilling lives. To learn more, please visit https://investors.playboy.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

+1 (949) 259-4987

PLBY@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us