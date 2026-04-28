NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Data Centers ("365") , a leading provider of high-density colocation, connectivity, and AI-enabled cloud services, has entered into a multi-year agreement with Collective[i] to transform its commercial go-to-market operation. Since deployment, 365 has seen win rates increase by more than 15% and sales cycle length decrease by 35%, fueling several consecutive quarters of above-plan performance including record bookings in Q4 2025 and continued outperformance in Q1 2026.

At the center of these results is a fundamental shift in how 365's revenue organization operates. Collective[i] is a time series neural network model trained on how the world does business, continuously studying selling patterns, buying behavior, and macroeconomic signals to produce intelligence that static SaaS tools and generalist LLMs cannot replicate. For 365, this meant replacing a fragmented stack of task-driven workflows with a single, dynamic intelligence layer embedded directly into the systems and moments where revenue is won or lost.

“This integration reflects our broader commitment to data driven inspection and AI enablement as solutions and enablers of operational excellence,” said Derek Gillespie, CEO & CRO at 365 Data Centers. “In an industry where speed, precision, and collaboration define success, utilizing Collective[i] as a strategic partner has strengthened our capacity to improve predictability to meet and exceed our targets for long-term growth.”

The Revenue Operations and Sales teams at 365 worked in concert to embed Collective[i]'s applications and agents across their go-to-market motion, replacing manual processes with ambient automation, surfacing buyer-specific risks in real time, centralizing deal collaboration, and aligning human skill to the moments that determine outcomes. Within the first quarter of deployment, productivity increased by 20% and the contact database grew by 34% through automatic activity capture, not as a reporting function, but as a continuous structural improvement to the organization's institutional memory.

"365 Data Centers is part of a cohort of companies defining what enterprise performance looks like in the next era," said Heidi Messer , Co-Founder of Collective[i]. "Collective[i] is trained on how the world does business, patterns of selling, buying, and market dynamics that accumulate over time and compound in ways no prompt or dashboard can replicate. 365's success comes from its leadership and the team's recognition that AI adoption must be structural, not superficial. When AI is embedded in every workflow, every deal, every decision, the returns go from incremental to transformative. The companies unwilling to make that leap will cede ground to leaders like 365 who are already running at a different speed."

These results stand in sharp contrast to prevailing enterprise trends. According to Salesforce benchmarks, average B2B win rates have declined to approximately 21%, with sales cycles lengthening and quota attainment falling below 50% for many organizations. MIT NANDA Initiative research indicates that approximately 95% of AI pilots fail to deliver measurable P&L impact, not because the technology is insufficient, but because it was added on top of broken processes rather than woven into the operational fabric.

Collective[i] was built on a different premise: that intelligence must be dynamic, contextual, and structurally tied to outcomes. Its model converts the continuous stream of activity across a company's existing systems of record into intelligence that compounds over time, ambient, automatic, and directly linked to revenue growth. There is no new system to learn, no prompt to write, no report to pull. The intelligence is simply present, operating beneath every decision a revenue team makes.

For more information about 365 Data Centers and Collective[i]’s services, please visit https://365datacenters.com and https://collectivei.com/ .

About 365 Data Centers

365 Data Centers delivers a modern, AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure platform for mid‑market and enterprise organizations. The company’s tailored services bring together high‑density data centers, private and dedicated cloud platforms, advanced connectivity, and AI capabilities. By converging colocation, connectivity, and cloud with an intelligence layer, 365 helps organizations deploy, scale, and optimize AI and digital workloads with confidence. Dedicated private AI services, managed services, consulting, and vertical AI solutions deliver cutting‑edge technology, data sovereignty, and cost optimization tailored to enterprise needs. With a single provider, one MSA, and unified support, customers gain a fully integrated infrastructure stack that ensures efficiency, control, and scalability.

About Collective[i]

Collective[i] is a time series neural network model designed to study how the world does business. The company offers applications and agents that surface human connections, increase productivity, and produce timely intelligence that fuels enterprise growth. By embedding intelligence directly into existing systems of record and work, Collective[i] automates data capture, delivers real-time foresight, and drives measurable improvements in sales productivity and revenue performance.

Media Contact for 365 Data Centers

Amanda Lamadrid

iMiller Public Relations

Tel: 1.914.315.6424

Email: 365dc@imillerpr.com