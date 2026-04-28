Terminix Debuts New Podcast to Help Businesses Mitigate Operational Risk

Memphis, Tenn., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terminix announces the launch of “The pest collective: From root cause to real solutions,” a new podcast series designed for commercial business owners. Hosted by industry experts and certified entomologists, Dr. Nancy Troyano and Jen Fox, the series delivers practical, science-based insights to help facilities, operations, property, and procurement leaders understand the biological and operational factors that drive pest pressure.

The 10-episode inaugural season transcends basic pest control, exploring the critical intersection of biological pressure and operational resilience. Each 20–25 minute episode features rotating Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) to help facility leaders transition from reactive service models to proactive, science-based program maturity.

"In high-stakes environments like healthcare and food processing, a pest sighting is more than a nuisance; it’s a threat to compliance and continuity," said Dr. Nancy Troyano, Sr. Director of Sales and Service Academy, for Terminix. "Our goal is to provide facility managers with the field and technical insights needed to identify pest risks before they impact the bottom line."

The Pest Collective series will follow a seasonal roadmap to address timely pest pressures. Topics will include:

Spring Launch: Seasonal pest surges and commercial rodent control.

Seasonal pest surges and commercial rodent control. Program Maturity: Proactive strategies versus reactive maintenance and summer vector risks.

Proactive strategies versus reactive maintenance and summer vector risks. Compliance & Reputation: Food safety standards and reputation management, with a specific focus on bed bug risks in hospitality and healthcare.

Food safety standards and reputation management, with a specific focus on bed bug risks in hospitality and healthcare. Strategic Operations: Procurement-focused education on vendor evaluation, structural wildlife exclusion, and long-term enterprise risk strategy.

"We want to empower commercial leaders to see their facilities through the eyes of a pest expert," added Jen Fox, ACE, Director of Service Delivery for Terminix. "By understanding the why behind an infestation, leaders can make smarter, faster decisions that better protect their staff, their customers, and their brand reputation."

Listen to the inaugural episode here: https://commercial.terminix.com/podcast, and watch for the next episode set to launch Tuesday, May 5.

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About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, and environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. The company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit EnhancedPestControl.com, or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix.

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