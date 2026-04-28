BridgeWise Partners with X to Deliver Institutional-Grade Social Sentiment for Global Markets

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeWise, the global leader in AI for wealth, today announced a unique strategic partnership with X to provide investors, financial institutions, and quantitative funds worldwide with social sentiment analysis for thousands of securities, using state-of-the-art specialized algorithms to deliver real-time risk factors and alpha support. This collaboration integrates X’s unparalleled global data stream directly into the BridgeWise intelligence engine, transforming the world’s most active financial conversations into structured, actionable signals for investors.

The partnership centers on an API-driven integration where BridgeWise’s wealth-native AI analyzes X’s unstructured data to generate "SentimentWise" insights. By applying the proprietary S-Factor framework, bolstered by BridgeWise’s recent acquisition of Context Analytics, the system filters out the static inherent in social media to provide clear sentiment scores for thousands of global stocks and alternative assets.

By unifying X’s real-time feeds with BridgeWise’s vertically integrated AI platform, the partnership addresses modern wealth intelligence needs, capturing the "wisdom of the crowd" with the transparency and explainability required by top financial institutions.

Gaby Diamant, Co-founder and CEO of BridgeWise, said: "Markets move on more than just numbers; they move on what people are saying, thinking, and feeling in the moment. By plugging X’s data stream into our engine alongside our deep fundamental and technical analysis, we’re helping our clients cut through the noise to see what actually matters. With this partnership, we are taking the world’s biggest conversation and turning it into a quantifiable tool that helps investors make better decisions with total clarity. BridgeWise is proud to provide a fully verticalized solution that offers full-scope intelligence on every traded security, from fundamental and quantitative analysis to real-time sentiment intelligence." Christopher Park, Director & Global Lead of Developer Platform at X, commented: "X is the world’s leading platform for real-time financial conversation; by enabling BridgeWise to analyze our feeds through this API integration, we are empowering their clients to leverage the power of the 'Everything App' directly within institutional workflows and rigorous trading environments."

Through this integration, BridgeWise clients, including top global hedge funds and quant funds, can now access a 360-degree view of the market. The SentimentWise solution, alongside the company’s complete asset analysis suite, allows institutions to monitor sudden shifts in investor mood and identify emerging trends before they hit the mainstream. It ensures that even in highly regulated environments, institutions can leverage alternative data with full auditability and oversight.

About BridgeWise

BridgeWise is the global leader in AI for wealth, transforming how investors and institutions access and act on financial insights. Using regulatory-compliant, transparent AI to power equity and fund analysis, multilingual tools, and even AI chat for investments, BridgeWise provides trusted investment intelligence to over 100 institutional clients and 35 million end users across more than 15 languages. With offices in Japan, Singapore, the US, London, Brazil, Thailand, Israel, and Dubai, BridgeWise partners with leading global institutions, including S&P Global Market Intelligence, Japan Exchange Group, SIX, B3, eToro, TASE, and Rakuten Securities.

Contact

Loredana Matei

Jensen Matthews PR

loredana@jensenmatthews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57477029-d97b-4feb-9b97-ef7fd1b2feb8