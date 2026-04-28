Cygnet.One Expands Global e-Invoicing Capabilities to Support Oman’s Upcoming Fawtara Mandate

MUSCAT, Oman, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnet.One, a global provider of tax and digital compliance solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its global e-invoicing platform. The platform supports enterprises across more than 40 countries, enabling unified, enterprise-grade compliance through a single, scalable solution.

As governments across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Europe, the United Kingdom (UK), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) accelerate the adoption of structured e-invoicing and real-time digital reporting, enterprises face increasing complexity. Fragmented regulatory frameworks, diverse technical schemas, evolving validation rules, and heightened scrutiny are driving the need for centralized compliance strategies.

Cygnet.One addresses these challenges through a unified platform that supports both PEPPOL and non-PEPPOL frameworks, including Continuous Transaction Controls (CTC), real-time clearance models, and post-issuance reporting. This approach reduces reliance on multiple country-specific solutions while enabling consistent global compliance governance.

Cygnet.One operates across 40+ countries and provides PEPPOL-certified Access Point (AP) and Service Metadata Publisher (SMP) capabilities, along with regulatory enablement in more than 14 jurisdictions. The company has established a strong presence in the Middle East, delivering e-Invoicing solutions for Saudi Arabia (ZATCA) and receiving approval from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance (MoF) for the upcoming UAE e-Invoicing framework. Its regional VAT compliance platforms support the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain, enabling enterprises to manage indirect tax obligations effectively.

As part of this expansion, Cygnet.One is reinforcing its commitment to support businesses in Oman as the Oman Tax Authority (OTA) advances its e-Invoicing (Fawtara) implementation roadmap for B2B and B2C. The rollout is expected to follow a phased approach, beginning with large taxpayers and expanding to broader enterprise adoption in subsequent phases.

The initial phase is expected to onboard approximately 150 enterprises by August 2026. Organizations must prepare for structured reporting requirements, clearance-based validations, and evolving compliance workflows. Cygnet.One is working with leading enterprises in Oman to enable seamless adoption of the mandate, supporting compliant business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-Invoicing workflows through secure integration with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and billing systems.

The platform manages the full e-Invoice lifecycle - from document generation and validation to secure exchange and authority-aligned archiving - while supporting both domestic and cross-border compliance scenarios. It provides real-time visibility, centralized compliance monitoring, and advanced analytics through a unified dashboard, serving both large multi-entity enterprises and mid-sized organizations.

Complementing compliance capabilities, CygNova, Cygnet.One’s AI-driven finance intelligence layer, delivers natural-language insights into accounts payable and accounts receivable (AP and AR) performance, enabling finance leaders to make faster, data-driven decisions.

Trusted by more than 1,000 enterprises globally, Cygnet.One is built on an API-first architecture and supports multiple ERP integration methods, including APIs, file-based processing, and pre-built connectors. This ensures seamless e-invoicing compliance across both sales and purchase workflows without disrupting finance or procurement operations. Flexible deployment options - including on-premises and cloud deployment - support scalability, data residency requirements, and operational reliability during peak compliance cycles.

Contact Information:

Jash Hutheesing

AVP – Strategy & Operations

+971 528305127

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35c78798-de2b-4e88-a25c-80016bd37ad7