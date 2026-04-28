MadisonWater Launches FloodMaster® RS 090 E+

Branford, Connecticut, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MadisonWater®, a leading provider of professional plumbing leak detection and water damage mitigation solutions, today announced the launch of the FloodMaster RS‑090‑E+, a next‑generation washing machine leak detection and automatic water shut‑off system designed for commercial, multifamily, and high‑risk residential applications.

According to Ed Hamilton, Vice President and General Manager of Madison Water, “the FloodMaster RS‑090‑E+ is engineered to help homeowners, plumbers, plumbing engineers, and facilities owners and managers address one of the most common sources of interior water damage: washing machine supply line failures. When a leak is detected, the system is designed to automatically shut off both hot and cold-water supply lines, helping reduce property damage, downtime, and repair costs.”

Designed for Demanding Building Environments

The RS‑090‑E+ is suitable for installation in single‑family homes, condos and multifamily apartment buildings, assisted living and senior housing facilities, and commercial and institutional properties. The system is especially recommended for washing machine installations located above occupied spaces or in buildings with a history of water damage claims.

Key System Features

The FloodMaster RS‑090‑E+ is a commercial-grade solution with a range of features not available in any other product, including:

- Brass ball valve construction for hot and cold-water shutoff

- Integrated water hammer arrestors on both supply lines

- Wired water sensor with 8‑foot lead and metal placement plate

- Remote‑mounted control box for flexible installations

- Audible alarm (86 dB) and LED leak indication

- Plug‑in power (standard 120V AC) — no hard wiring required

- Manual open/close controls via the remote interface unit

- Resettable and reusable system design

Professional‑Friendly Installation

The RS‑090‑E+ features a wall‑mounted outlet box assembly designed to keep valves and connections neatly recessed and out of the way. The system ships complete with mounting straps, trim plate, power transformer, sensor, and pre‑installed components to support efficient installation in new construction, tenant buildouts, facility upgrades, and retrofit projects

For plumbing engineers and specifiers, the system is designed to integrate easily into standard washing machine rough‑ins while meeting applicable installation and performance expectations for professional projects.

Supporting Risk Mitigation and Asset Protection

Water released from a burst washing machine hose can flow at nearly 11 gallons per minute, quickly overwhelming floor drains and pans. By automatically stopping the water supply when a leak is detected, the FloodMaster RS‑090‑E+ adds a critical layer of protection for buildings, tenants, and operations.

As building owners and facilities managers place increasing emphasis on risk mitigation, insurance exposure, and long‑term asset protection, automatic shut‑off solutions such as the RS‑090‑E+ are becoming a standard component of modern plumbing design.

Availability and Technical Resources

The MadisonWater FloodMaster RS‑090‑E+ is now available through authorized distributors. Product data sheets, submittal documents, and installation resources are available on the MadisonWater website (madison-water.com) to support specification, permitting, and installation workflows

About MadisonWater

MadisonWater offers a complete line of FloodMaster wired and WASENS wireless professional‑grade plumbing leak detection and automatic water shut‑off solutions for residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. Formerly known as Reliance Detection Technologies, the company rebranded as MadisonWater in 2025 and continues to support plumbing professionals with engineered systems focused on reliability, performance, and installation confidence.

For more information, visit www.madison-water.com or contact MadisonWater at 203- 488‑2684.

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