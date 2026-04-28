LPL Financial Welcomes Advisor Greg Selg

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Greg Selg, MBA, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. Selg reported serving approximately $260 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Osaic.

Based in Bohemia, N.Y., on Long Island, Selg is the founder of G.S. Wealth Management and brings 25 years of industry experience serving individuals, families and small business owners. His client base is largely made up of what he describes as “Main Street” investors, including educators, healthcare professionals, administrators and multigenerational families, many of whom are in or nearing retirement.

Selg’s practice is built around a goals-based, education-first approach designed to help clients understand complex financial concepts and clearly connect financial strategies to real-life outcomes. By simplifying the planning process and focusing on what matters most to clients and their families, he aims to deliver clarity, confidence and long-term guidance.

“My approach has always been centered on education and understanding the people behind the numbers,” said Selg. “By taking the time to learn a client’s family dynamics, values and long-term goals, I’m able to translate complex financial strategies into practical steps that align with their lives. That clarity is what allows clients to make confident decisions about their future.”

Why Greg Selg Chose LPL

Selg selected LPL for its technology-forward platform designed to simplify operations, enhance reporting and free up more time to focus on his clients.

“LPL’s technology stood out for how seamlessly it supports the way I run my business,” Selg said. “The ability to streamline processes and access reporting and planning tools more efficiently allows me to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time serving clients. That efficiency ultimately enables me to reinvest my time where it matters most — with the families I work with.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL, said, “We are pleased to welcome Greg to LPL. His commitment to education, accessibility and goals-based planning aligns with LPL’s purpose to empower advisors with the independence, technology and support they need to deliver personalized advice to clients and grow their practices.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. G.S. Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com



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