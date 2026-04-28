Sogeclair: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

Blagnac, France, 28th of April 2026.

The SOGECLAIR Universal Registration Document for fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 27th, 2026 under the number D.26-0296.

The Universal Registration Document including the 2025 Annual Financial Report also includes:

The annual management report,

The 2025 annual financial statements and the 2025 consolidated financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports on the 2025 annual financial statements, on the 2025 consolidated financial statements and on regulated agreements;

The report on corporate governance;

The non-financial report, as well as the related review report;

Information relating to the next Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2026.

The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the following websites:

of the Company (www.sogeclair.com), under the heading "Investors / Shareholders information";

the AMF (www.amf-France.org).

It is also available to the public, free of charge and on request:

At the Company's registered office located at 7 avenue Albert Durand - 31703 BLAGNAC Cedex.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2026, on April 29th 2026 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product’s lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY, Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL, Chief Executive Officer / www.sogeclair.com / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Louise-Marie Thabard / SOGECLAIR Communication / louise-marie.thabard@sogeclair.com / +33(0)6 75 95 12 20

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