Iothic and Carahsoft Partner to Eliminate Threats and Advance Network Security for Government Agencies

OXFORD, United Kingdom and RESTON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iothic, Redefining What is Possible, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Iothic’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s decentralized Open Interoperable Security Protocol, CORE (d)OISP™ platform, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and OMNIA Partners contracts.

"In an age of AI-speed warfare, we can no longer afford to 'manage' risk; We must mathematically eliminate it—Iothic Core is the first step toward a truly unhackable nation,” said William Sullivan, CEO of Iothic. “Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant milestone in expanding the reach of our security platform to the Public Sector, and we are pleased to be part of a collaboration that provides streamlined access to our solution that will further protect Government agencies’ mission-critical assets.”

Iothic’s CORE platform, powered by its decentralized Open Interoperable Security Protocol (d)OISP, introduces a new approach to authentication and digital identity management. Rather than relying on traditional long-lived credentials such as certificates, keys or shared secrets, CORE uses ephemeral, machine-generated synchronization keys and the trust properties of the network itself. The decentralized model strengthens authentication, improves data integrity and simplifies secure access to digital objects, providing a modern foundation for organizations facing increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges.

For the U.S. Public Sector, CORE delivers practical advantages in security, resilience and operational efficiency. By eliminating dependence on stored credentials, the platform significantly reduces the risk of credential-based attacks while supporting agencies’ Zero Trust mandates. Simultaneously, CORE reduces the operational burden of certificate and key lifecycle management, helping agencies simplify compliance and governance across distributed systems. This architecture is well suited for Public Sector environments that rely on large networks of devices and edge infrastructure, enabling secure connectivity for applications such as smart cities, public safety systems, defense logistics and critical infrastructure monitoring.

“We are pleased to partner with Iothic to bring its innovative decentralized authentication platform to the Public Sector,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “As Government agencies continue to modernize their cybersecurity strategies and advance Zero Trust initiatives, they need solutions that reduce complexity while strengthening protection across increasingly distributed environments. By making Iothic’s CORE (dOISP) platform available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles, we are helping agencies more easily adopt a modern approach to authentication that reduces credential-based risk and supports the secure operation of critical systems and infrastructure.”

Iothic’s CORE (dOISP) platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or Iothic@carahsoft.com; or learn more about Iothic’s platform here.

About Iothic

Iothic is a digital security company for businesses and governments, built around credentialless, decentralized authentication, zero-trust architecture, and quantum-resistant security, designed to prevent credential-based attacks before they happen.

Iothic’s goal is to obsolete the era of digital vulnerability by replacing 50 years of fragmented security with an architectural immune system, eliminating credentials and complexity to ensure safety is inherent, invisible, and Post-Quantum permanent.

Contact

Mike Rucker

Vice President – Government Sales

mike.rucker@iothic.io

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com