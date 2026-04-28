LiqTech Expands Commercial Pool Business Through Strategic Partnership with Lotec and Secures Largest QlariFlow™ Pool Project to Date

BALLERUP, Denmark, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company specializing in advanced ceramic filtration solutions, today announced that its Commercial Pool business has entered into a new partnership agreement with Lotec, a specialist in commercial pool engineering and water treatment solutions.

The partnership has contributed to the award of a new large-scale commercial pool project in Den Helder, representing LiqTech’s largest commercial pool project to date, measured by total silicon carbide (SiC) membrane volume incorporated into its QlariFlow™ ceramic membrane filtration systems as well, as total sales order value.

The Den Helder project will deploy multiple QlariFlow™ systems, resulting in the delivery of a larger number of SiC membranes than in previous commercial pool projects. The project reflects continued adoption of ceramic membrane filtration in large public pool infrastructure and supports LiqTech’s strategy to scale its commercial pool business through high-capacity system deployments.

The partnership with Lotec strengthens LiqTech’s Commercial Pool presence in Northern Europe and establishes a framework for future joint projects across municipal and large commercial pool developments. Lotec contributes regional expertise in pool system design, construction, and integration, complementing LiqTech’s proprietary ceramic membrane technology and QlariFlow™ system platform.

The partnership and the Den Helder project reflect continued momentum in LiqTech’s Commercial Pool business, as well as a shift toward larger, more complex pool installations that utilize ceramic membrane-based filtration systems. The increased membrane volume required for the project highlights the scalability of the QlariFlow™ system in high-capacity public pool applications and supports the Company’s focus on expanding system deployments across municipal and commercial facilities.

LiqTech’s QlariFlow™ system utilizes silicon carbide ceramic membranes to deliver high filtration performance, durability, and operational efficiency compared to traditional media filtration systems. In commercial pool applications, the system improves water quality, reduces chemical use, and lowers lifecycle operating costs, making it well-suited for large public facilities with stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

The Den Helder installation is expected to support LiqTech’s continued growth within the commercial pool segment, with a focus on municipalities, large public pools, and high-capacity aquatic facilities.

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company that manufactures and markets highly specialized filtration products and systems for liquid and gas applications. Founded in 2000, LiqTech’s patented SiC membranes are designed to treat the most challenging fluids in industrial and municipal water, marine scrubber, and oil & gas applications. Learn more at www.liqtech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

www.liqtech.com

Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

liqt@lythampartners.com