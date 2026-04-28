Aerovironment, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aerovironment, Inc., (“Aerovironment" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAV) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/aerovironment-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

AeroVironment’s stock price plummeted $36.17 per share, or 12.85%, to close at $245.25 per share on December 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a December 9, 2025, announcement regarding the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a profound earnings miss and a severe deterioration in operational profitability.

The decline was further exacerbated by a significant contraction in the Company's core financial metrics. Specifically, AeroVironment reported earnings per share of "only $0.44," which fell "well short of the consensus estimate of $0.80." This underperformance was rooted in a collapse of profitability, as gross margins "fell to 20.9% from 43% in the prior-year quarter." The market reacted negatively to the revelation that the cost of goods sold had "surged to 79% of revenue," leading to a quarterly "loss of $67.4 million." This stood in stark contrast to the "$21.2 million profit" recorded during the same period in the prior year. The revelation of these escalating costs and the pivot from profitability to a substantial deficit led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened fiscal instability.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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