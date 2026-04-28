Rachel Winokur, Founder and CEO of TailorCare, Named to Pearl Health’s Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers

Nashville, TN, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TailorCare, a leading provider of value-based specialty care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions, today announced that Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO, has been named to Pearl Health’s annual Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers list. Now in its fifth year, the recognition honors healthcare providers, policymakers, academics and leaders across disciplines who are driving the healthcare system’s transition to value-based care.



This year’s honorees represent the full spectrum of healthcare leadership. Winokur has been recognized for her leadership in value-based specialty musculoskeletal (MSK) care and for building TailorCare into a full-risk model that is available to more than 3 million eligible commercial and Medicare Advantage members across all 50 states.



“We are at an inflection point in value-based care, and specialty is where some of the most meaningful work still remains to be done,” said Rachel Winokur, founder and CEO of TailorCare. “Being included among this group of leaders is a genuine honor, and a reminder of why TailorCare exists. We believe that deeply personalized care, powered by clinical expertise, data and intelligent automation, is the path to better MSK outcomes for patients and a more sustainable healthcare system. Our team makes that possible every day.”



Winokur brings more than 25 years of healthcare leadership to TailorCare. Before founding the company, she launched Bright Health Group and served as CEO of NeueHealth, a risk-based primary care delivery and provider enablement company she created within Bright. At TailorCare, she has built a full-risk specialty MSK care model that pairs proprietary datasets, predictive analytics, AI and the latest evidence-based guidelines to guide patients through personalized treatment pathways by licensed physical therapists.



Pearl Health’s Top 50 Value-Based Care Thinkers is a nominations-based recognition program that evaluates honorees on their impact on the healthcare industry, leadership qualities and demonstrated contributions to value-based care initiatives.



About TailorCare

TailorCare is a leading provider of specialty value-based care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes for joint, back and muscle conditions. We take a deeply personal, data-driven approach by carefully assessing patients’ symptoms, health history, preferences and goals for musculoskeletal health improvement. Utilizing predictive analytics and AI paired with proprietary datasets and the latest evidence-based guidelines, we guide patients in navigating the most effective treatment pathways every step of the way. Learn more at www.tailorcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn at @TailorCare.