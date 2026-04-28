Aeroflow Health Applauds Georgia Medicaid’s New Telehealth Lactation Coverage

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, proudly celebrates Georgia Medicaid’s adoption of new coverage to include telehealth lactation services. Effective April 1, 2026, the policy expands on prior coverage that required in-person visits, enabling mothers in Georgia to access prenatal and postpartum care resources from the comfort of their homes.

The policy addition comes after sustained advocacy efforts from Aeroflow Health, in partnership with the American Telemedicine Association (ATA). Medicaid covers over 40% of all births in Georgia, a state with many rural regions where families often need to travel long distances to access lactation care. Expanded access to lactation services allows more moms to build confidence in breastfeeding and learn what to expect before their baby arrives, with ongoing support and reassurance during the postpartum period.

“This effort from Georgia Medicaid is a meaningful step forward in improving access to maternal and infant care, especially within underserved populations,” said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer of Aeroflow Health. “Telehealth services are a trusted solution to overcome serious barriers to care, including geographic distances, transportation limitations, and costs that cause many patients to miss out on important healthcare services offered by providers. Closing this care gap is deeply rooted in Aeroflow’s mission, and we’re thrilled to have a hand in scaling telehealth lactation services throughout the state.”

Georgia has previously offered reimbursement for lactation services through the state’s Medicaid program, but coverage was limited to face-to-face visits that many families could not reach. Recognizing this gap, Aeroflow Health and its partners advocated for this change through years of communication with Georgia Medicaid to show the benefits of telehealth.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for staying persistent and fighting for better health outcomes for women in Georgia,” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health. “The most powerful thing we can do for a new mother is prepare her before the baby arrives. Give her a peer to ask questions to, help her build confidence, and set realistic expectations so she walks into the golden hour ready, not overwhelmed. But preparation alone isn't enough if the follow-through requires running a gauntlet. For mothers in rural Georgia, accessing in-person lactation care has meant long distances, lost wages, and impossible logistics at the worst possible time. Telehealth doesn't just fill a gap in coverage. It removes the hidden tax on seeking care. When support is accessible in a mother's moment of need, without burden or barrier, that's when we stop just talking about maternal health and start actually delivering it.”

This positive development in Georgia reinforces Aeroflow’s commitment to expanding equitable, accessible care for families across the nation. Aeroflow has had success in working directly with state Medicaid programs to expand care offerings to better reach patients, while also advocating for state-wide tax exemptions on medically necessary products.

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .