LPL Financial Launches Military Deployment Practice Continuation Program

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced the launch of its Military Deployment Practice Continuation Program, a new support framework designed to help eligible LPL-affiliated financial advisors who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces maintain the value and stability of their practices when they are called to active duty.

When advisors enter active military service, FINRA designates them as inactive under its Active Military Leave policy, temporarily pausing certain registration requirements. During this period, LPL’s new program provides a structured, turnkey approach to help ensure clients continue receiving consistent, uninterrupted service throughout an advisor’s deployment and for up to 90 days after they return.

A central feature of the program is the ability for advisors to designate a qualified continuity partner — or, if needed, LPL itself — to support their book of business while they are deployed. Throughout the deployment, advisors continue to receive revenue through an agreed-upon percentage split, helping safeguard the long-term health of their practices during extended absences.

“Financial advisors who answer the call to serve their country should not have to choose between fulfilling their military duty and protecting the future of their practice,” said Jeremy Holly, executive vice president of LPL Capital Partners. “Our Military Deployment Practice Continuation Program provides clarity, structure and continuity — for advisors, their clients and the partners who support them — during what can be an incredibly challenging transition.”

The program clearly outlines operational steps and protections, including revenue-sharing guidance, state registration considerations, carrier processing timelines and support for returning to active status with FINRA after deployment. It also aligns with LPL’s broader continuity-planning framework, which includes established death and disability agreements to help advisors prepare for unexpected life events.

By formalizing this deployment-related support, LPL strengthens its ongoing commitment to military-affiliated advisors, veterans and the broader advisor community, reinforcing the firm’s focus on advisor stability, client care and long-term continuity planning.

Advisors can learn more about the Military Deployment Practice Continuation Program by contacting successionplanning.mailbox@lplfinancial.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.4 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

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