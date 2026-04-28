Landing Announces Strategic New Hires to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the leading network for flexible-stay apartments, today announced the addition of several key hires to support continued expansion and scale its platform nationwide.

Amid rising demand for flexible accommodations, Landing has carved out a distinctive “third option” in hospitality, bridging the gap between hotels and traditional short-term rentals by offering consistent, fully-furnished apartment stays of any length. At the same time, the company provides a turnkey solution for multifamily partners, unlocking new revenue streams and driving occupancy across its network of properties.

To meet this growing demand, these new hires bring deep expertise across finance, partnerships, and go-to-market strategy, strengthening Landing’s ability to expand its national footprint and deliver at scale.

Joel Meriwether has joined Landing’s C-suite as Chief Financial Officer, where he oversees the company’s financial strategy, capital planning, and operational performance. He leads budgeting, forecasting, and investor engagement, playing a key role in evaluating strategic financing opportunities, M&A, and long-term capital markets readiness as the company enters its next phase of growth.

Additionally, Jack Harvey joins as Executive Vice President of Strategic Accounts, tasked with strengthening Landing’s relationships with top multifamily owners and suppliers nationwide. Known for guiding companies such as X (previously Twitter), Hulu, and Own The Room through high-stakes growth moments, he will focus on building strategic partnerships that accelerate portfolio expansion.

Christopher McClintock rejoins Landing, focusing on corporate housing and business development. He will work closely with organizations to support relocating employees and project-based teams through flexible, furnished housing solutions, helping to broaden Landing’s reach within enterprise segments.

“These hires represent a meaningful investment in Landing’s future as we continue to scale and evolve the business,” said Marcus Higgins, President and Chief Operating Officer at Landing. “Joel, Jack, and Christopher each bring distinct strengths and a strong track record of execution that will help us deepen partnerships, strengthen our operations, and deliver even greater value to our guests and partners.”

The addition of these hires reflects Landing’s broader commitment to building a high-impact team and advancing the company’s position at the forefront of the category. As the company expands its network and capabilities, it remains focused on delivering a seamless experience for guests while driving value for multifamily partners.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way the world stays, offering elevated, fully-furnished apartments for a few days to a few months or longer. Every space is designed to feel like home with full-sized kitchens, thoughtful details, separate bedrooms, and a familiar, inviting ambiance. A seamless digital platform offers guests instant access to thousands of premium apartments across the country. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, temporary relocation or an extended stay, guests feel like a local, anywhere. For more information about Landing or to explore apartments in a city near you, visit www.hellolanding.com/ .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Landing

landing@launchsquad.com