CalAmp Recognized by Toyota Motor Europe for Supplier Quality Excellence for Second Consecutive Year

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp, through its European subsidiary LoJack Italia, has been awarded a Grade A Toyota Supplier Quality Ranking by Toyota Motor Europe (TME) for the second consecutive year, reflecting consistent delivery of telematics solutions that meet stringent standards for reliability, security, and execution, enabling stolen vehicle detection and improved recovery outcomes for Toyota customers across Europe.

“Recognition from Toyota Motor Europe reflects one of the highest standards for quality, security, and execution,” said Maurizio Iperti, Chief Executive Officer of CalAmp. “Earning this distinction for a second consecutive year shows our ability to consistently live up to Toyota’s global reputation for reliability while delivering meaningful value to their customers.”

CalAmp’s collaboration with Toyota in Europe spans more than 10 years through its European LoJack and Tracker subsidiaries, and supports stolen vehicle recovery services offered as a Genuine Toyota Part across both Toyota and Lexus vehicle lines. The solution is fully integrated within Toyota’s ecosystem, allowing customers to access these additional services as part of the manufacturer’s ownership experience.

The program now supports more than 200,000 vehicles in service across key markets including Italy, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom, reflecting consistent performance at scale for a proven stolen vehicle recovery solution. Its continued expansion underscores CalAmp’s ability to deliver consistent, real-world performance across geographies and customer needs.

Delivering Peace of Mind When It Matters Most

For customers, the value is rooted in peace of mind. The impact is immediate when vehicle theft occurs, which disrupts mobility, work, and daily life. The service is designed to help locate and recover vehicles quickly, reducing downtime and uncertainty for owners.

The ability to deliver peace of mind is enabled through a coordinated operating model that combines connected vehicle data with dedicated Security Operations Centers throughout Europe, which provides 24/7 continuous monitoring, detection, and response. When a potential theft is identified or reported, the system rapidly alerts law enforcement agencies across Europe to guide recovery efforts. This combination of technology, trained recovery specialists, and established law enforcement partnerships enables faster intervention and higher recovery success rates.

Aligned with OEM Standards for Quality and Security

For Toyota Motor Europe, this solution translates into a value-added connected service that directly addresses a high-impact customer need. By embedding detection and recovery capabilities into the ownership experience, Toyota reinforces customer confidence and long-term brand trust.

The Grade A Toyota Supplier Quality Ranking for two consecutive years reflects sustained performance against Toyota’s standards for quality, security, and execution. To complement, CalAmp’s A-grade cybersecurity certification with SecurityScorecard underscores its commitment to protecting vehicle and customer data within OEM-grade connected environments.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform empowers commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With millions of active edge devices and over 200 approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, CalAmp Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Contacts: Jikun Kim Long Dinh CFO Director, Product Marketing ir@calamp.com ldinh@calamp.com



