Avocado Green Mattress Celebrates Memorial Day with Up to 20% Off Better Sleep

Los Angeles, CA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Memorial Day, Avocado Green Mattress , the leader in certified organic mattresses and sustainable sleep, is offering up to 20% off select certified organic mattresses and sleep essentials from April 28 through June 8, giving shoppers the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on premium, responsibly crafted products designed to elevate both sleep quality and sustainability at home.

Throughout the sale, shoppers can save 20% on Luxury Organic Mattresses, and 15% off on the best-selling organic Green Mattresses available in the new Firm , the original Medium , or a softer Plush with an attached pillow-top. The promotion also includes 15% off Specialty Mattresses, including Extra Firm, Wool, Vegan, Latex, and Crib & Kids Mattresses. The Eco Organic Mattress is also included at 10% off, offering an accessible entry point to organic sleep.

Beyond mattresses, shoppers can take 10% off a wide range of sleep essentials, including Eco Mattress Toppers , Adjustable Bases , Pillows , Bedding & Protectors , Furniture , Yoga Accessories , and Bath + Body products. Plus, save up to 50% on final sale items such as Select Bedding , Luxury Natural Merino & Cashmere Throw Blankets , Loungewear , and Body Melt .

These discounts exclude Grand Luxe Mattresses, Grand Luxe Foundations, Grand Luxe Mattress Toppers, Grand Luxe Pillows, Montecito Furniture, Babyletto x Avocado products, Coyuchi x Avocado Bedding, and Lunya x Avocado Restwear. Terms, product availability, and eligible items are subject to change without notice.

For more information, please visit https://www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/sale



About Avocado Green Mattress

Avocado Green Mattress is a Certified B Corporation holding six simultaneous finished-product certifications across its organic mattress lineup. Mattresses are handcrafted with certified organic materials — which may include latex, wool, and cotton, depending on the model — and contain no petroleum-based polyurethane foam. Certifications include GOTS organic certification; OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 Class I for finished-product harmful substance testing, EWG VERIFIED®, and MADE SAFE® for transparency and ingredient safety; GREENGUARD Gold for low emissions; and UL® Formaldehyde-Free. Avocado is a Climate Label Certified company, 1% for the Planet Pinnacle Award winner, and has been recognized by Fast Company as a "Brand That Matters."