Two-thirds (64%) of Enterprise Leaders and Engineers Rushed AI Agents Before They Were Ready—And Are Now Paying The Price

Monte Carlo "Agents in Production: The Builder's Perspective," 2026 survey reveals a growing operational crisis in enterprise AI deployment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Carlo , the data and AI observability company, today released Agents in Production: The Builder's Perspective , a 2026 report surveying 260 enterprise leaders and engineers. The report reveals a growing operational crisis in enterprise AI, as organizations accelerate deployment faster than their teams can support. Nearly two-thirds of respondents (64%) say their organization deployed AI agents before feeling fully prepared. Among software developers and engineers, those most responsible for keeping systems running, that figure climbs to 75% exposing a widening gap that is measurable, consequential, and largely invisible to the executives who set deployment timelines.

Key Findings

The data reveals that the experimentation phase is over for most large enterprises. Nearly half of builders surveyed (46%) are already running AI agents in full production, handling customer-facing or business-critical work, and another 39% have agents in limited production. But the conditions under which that deployment happened tell a more complicated story.

The consequences are not hypothetical:

63% of builders who deployed fast have already discovered an agent accessing data or systems they were not aware of

36% cannot disable or roll back a failing agent within minutes

70% expect to significantly rebuild or rearchitect systems they have already shipped



The Perception Gap

The report surfaces a significant disconnect between how engineering leaders and frontline builders experience the same systems. Leaders are also significantly more likely to say they treat agents like other production applications/services when it comes to having post-incident reviews (69% vs. 62% for builders), defined SLOs or SLAs (62% vs. 54% for builders), and automated rollbacks or kill switches (62% vs. 52%). Meanwhile, builders are more likely to discover issues through customer complaints (52%) and manual engineering effort (42%).

Senior leaders — heads of engineering, VPs, and CTOs — report the highest confidence in their visibility, with 82% saying they have clear authority to intervene. Yet 50% of those same leaders have already discovered an AI agent accessing data or systems they did not know about.

The Accountability Difference

One of the most actionable findings in the research concerns how accountability is structured. When accountability for agent failures is shared explicitly between engineering and leadership, organizations report lower rates of unauthorized agent access, less deployment pressure, and significantly lower rebuild expectations — 22% versus 70% among those where engineering bears accountability alone.

The Visibility Problem

Only 47% of builders say their systems are easily traceable end-to-end when something goes wrong. The majority are either stitching together multiple tools and logs or spending significant manual effort to trace a failure across layers. Agent behavior — how tools are used, when control flow breaks down, what happens in agent-to-agent interactions — tops the list of visibility blind spots, flagged by 62% of builders.

What This Means

"The engineers closest to these systems have a clearer and more sobering view of their operational state than almost anyone else in their organizations," said Barr Moses, CEO at Monte Carlo. "This report isn't an argument for slowing down. It's an argument for investing in the operational layer that makes deployment sustainable — end-to-end traceability, unified visibility, and accountability structures that give the people responsible for failures the tools to actually fix them."

Methodology

The survey included 260 technology practitioners and engineering leaders at organizations with 1,000 or more employees, conducted in early 2026. Builders (n=165) are engineers, developers, and technical leads directly responsible for building and operating AI agent systems. Leaders (n=95) are CTOs, VPs, Heads, and Directors of Engineering.

The full report is available here .

About Monte Carlo

Monte Carlo is the only data and AI observability company that provides end-to-end visibility across the entire agentic stack, helping organizations understand, trust, and act on their data and AI systems in production. For more information, visit montecarlo.io .