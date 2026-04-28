Uncertainty Around AI’s Impact on Careers Clouds Students’ College Decisions

Washington, D.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new national survey of nearly 10,000 recent high school graduates by education company EAB finds that financial pressures are rising sharply, while post-pandemic concerns such as feeling “not mentally ready” for college are fading. Students are increasingly pointing to the high cost of living as a barrier and questioning the value of a college degree as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level hiring. The share of college-eligible students citing “cost-of-living increases” as a primary reason they chose not to enroll jumped from 51 percent to 67 percent year over year.

“Questions about cost and value have long shaped whether and where students enroll, but broader cost-of-living increases are adding new pressures that make the decision to enter, or stay in college, much harder,” said Pam Royall, EAB’s head of research and a co-author of the report. “At the same time, there is growing concern that artificial intelligence is starting to replace the entry-level roles that once provided immediate earning potential for new college graduates.”

Almost half of students (42 percent) said they expect AI to influence their career choice. Roughly 10 percent of first-year college students reported they have already changed their planned major due to concerns about the impact of AI on their current path.

The most common ways students assess the value of college are postgraduation job placement (44 percent) and access to internships (35 percent). Both outrank financial aid (30 percent) and tuition prices (29 percent) as indicators of value.

“AI is upending the value equation in higher education,” Royall continued. “Colleges must prove they’re preparing graduates by offering experiential learning and emphasizing in-demand, durable job skills that are less likely to become obsolete in an AI-driven economy.”

About the Survey

EAB’s “2026 First-Year Experience Survey” was conducted in February and March 2026 and includes responses from 9,516 students who were eligible to enroll in college for the fall 2025 term. The survey examines how students navigate the application process, decide whether and where to enroll, and evaluate their experience since leaving high school.

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We work with more than 2,800 institutions to drive transformative change through data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities. From kindergarten to college to career, EAB partners with leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across enrollment, student success, institutional strategy, data analytics, and advancement. We work with each partner differently, tailoring our portfolio of research, technology, and marketing and enrollment solutions to meet the unique needs of every leadership team, as well as the students and employees they serve. Learn more at eab.com.

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