Park Place Technologies Partners with Professional Athlete Genie Bouchard as “Genie from IT” in New TV Commercial

Cleveland, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, a global leader in IT infrastructure management, is serving up a fresh take on B2B brand storytelling by partnering with professional pickleball star Genie Bouchard for a new TV and streaming commercial and social media series themed around the “Genie from IT.”

In the 30-second spot, Bouchard in her first TV commercial, steps into the role of the “Genie from IT,” a playful yet powerful representation of how Park Place helps customers eliminate complexity, respond quickly when issues arise and keep critical systems running smoothly. Just as a genie grants wishes, Park Place removes friction from IT operations so organizations can focus on what matters most.

“The pickleball community is more than a fanbase, it’s a passionate culture, and we were very intentional about showing up in an authentic way,” said Larry DeAngelis, VP of Marketing at Park Place Technologies. “Rather than interrupting that experience with an overly technical message, we wanted to introduce Park Place in a context that resonates. Genie’s name provided a fitting metaphor for what Park Place delivers and organizations wish for: fast, accurate, data center support.”

The spot will begin to stream online this week (Apr. 27) and in all PPA Tour and MLP coverage, such as Pickleball TV, Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN 1 and 2 and CBS and then will air on CBS-TV during the May 2 Atlanta Pickleball Championships. Beyond the screen, Bouchard, who will compete in this summer’s Wimbledon’s Legends, will represent Park Place both on and off the court, sporting the company’s logo during competitions and connecting directly with customers through hands-on experiences such as Play-with-a-Pro clinics.

About Genie Bouchard

Genie Bouchard is a professional pickleball player and former professional tennis player from Canada. She reached the Wimbledon singles final in 2014 and has since become one of the most high-profile athletes competing in professional pickleball. Bouchard continues to expand her influence through competition, media, and business ventures.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading global IT infrastructure service firm. We help 21,500 organizations – including half the Fortune 500 -- fuel innovation by dramatically reducing time and money spent on IT infrastructure management, while boosting performance and uptime.

Powered by the world’s largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers, and our global Enterprise Operations Centers, Park Place delivers significant cost savings on hardware maintenance, software technical support, hardware procurement, and more. We also streamline IT infrastructure management, freeing internal teams from day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives.

For more information, visit ParkPlaceTechnologies.com.

Media Contacts

Park Place Technologies

Larry DeAngelis, VP, Marketing

ldeangelis@parkplacetech.com

Park Place Technologies

Michael Miller, Sr. Director, Global Communications

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

Park Place Technologies

Samantha Farland, Sr. Corporate Communications Specialist

sfarland@parkplacetech.com

Feintuch Communications

Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright

parkplacetech@feintuchpr.com

Contact Info



Michael Miller

mmiller@parkplacetech.com

+1 440-683-9426