Associa Earns National and Dallas-Fort Worth 2026 Best and Brightest Honors

Dallas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For both nationally and in Dallas/Fort Worth by the National Association for Business Resources.

The dual recognition highlights Associa’s continued commitment to fostering a strong workplace culture rooted in employee engagement, as well as professional and operational excellence. Being honored in its home market of Dallas/Fort Worth as well as on a national level underscores the company’s continued focus on creating an environment where team members feel supported, empowered, and inspired.

“These recognitions reflect the dedication our teams bring to building a workplace culture rooted in collaboration, growth, and support,” said Associa CEO John Carona. “To be honored both nationally and in Dallas/Fort Worth speaks to the strength of our people and the shared commitment to excellence across our organization.”

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For program honors organizations with innovative human resources practices and a strong commitment to employee engagement. Winners are evaluated by an independent research firm across categories including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment and retention, education and development, recruitment, communication and shared vision, work-life blend, community initiatives, leadership, strategy, and company performance.

The recognition places Associa among organizations across the country that have distinguished themselves through people-first leadership and workplace excellence. At Associa, investing in people remains central to long-term success. By cultivating a culture focused on professional development, engagement, and innovation, the company continues to build teams that deliver exceptional service and meaningful value to the communities it serves.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com