Entrata Survey: 7 in 10 Renters Say the American Dream Is Evolving

LEHI, Utah, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrata ®, the leading operating system for the multifamily industry, today released new survey findings highlighting how the American Dream is evolving, with 71% of U.S. renters saying it is changing as they adapt to shifting financial priorities and housing realities.

Based on a survey of more than 2,000 renters, 71% say the American Dream is changing, while 60% say it is becoming less achievable. At the same time, 61% say homeownership is still part of their personal American Dream, highlighting how renters are recalibrating long-term aspirations to align with today’s financial realities.

“Renters today are balancing long-term aspirations with very real near-term financial pressures,” said Virginia Love, Industry Principal and Multifamily Housing Expert at Entrata. “Homeownership remains an important goal, but the path is evolving. In response, renters are prioritizing stability, flexibility, and financial resilience, and that shift is creating new opportunities for the industry to better support them at every stage of their housing journey.”

Renters are placing greater emphasis on financial stability over traditional milestones like homeownership. 75% say financial stability feels closer to their version of the American Dream than owning a home, and while 62% say it is harder to achieve financial stability today than it was for their parents due to rising costs, renters are responding by prioritizing more intentional financial planning and redefining progress in today’s economy.

Renters are taking a more deliberate, long-term approach to housing decisions as they navigate the path to homeownership. While affordability remains a challenge, 38% say they cannot afford both monthly payments and upfront costs required to purchase a home. As a result, renting timelines are extending, with 51% of renters expecting to still be renting ten years from now.

As renters navigate these dynamics, renting is increasingly viewed as a strategic and financially sound decision rather than a temporary step. 81% of renters say renting is the smarter financial move right now, and while 47% view homeownership as financially out of reach, this shift reflects a more intentional and flexible approach to managing costs and long-term goals. Among Gen Z renters, this mindset has accelerated over the past year, rising from 72% in 2025 to 81% in 2026.

Flexibility is emerging as a defining feature of the modern American Dream, with renters prioritizing mobility, career opportunity, and lifestyle alignment alongside long-term financial goals. 67% define freedom as the ability to move or relocate easily, while 62% say flexibility matters more than stability through homeownership, highlighting a broader shift toward more adaptable and personalized approaches to housing.

Together, the findings reflect a meaningful shift in renter behavior. Renting has evolved from a stepping stone into an intentional, flexible, and financially viable choice that better aligns with how Americans live and plan today.

To learn more about Entrata and access the full report, visit www.entrata.com .

About Entrata

Entrata is a leading operating system for multifamily communities worldwide. Since 2003, Entrata has delivered innovative property management software spanning the entire leasing lifecycle. Today, Entrata serves millions of residents across communities globally. Learn more at www.entrata.com .