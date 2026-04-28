New Engen Introduces “Camp New Engen,” Bringing Together Top Marketing Leaders for a Curated Summit at Calamigos Ranch

MALIBU, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI reshapes how media is bought, creative becomes the primary lever for performance, and discovery fragments across search and AI-driven environments, many traditional marketing playbooks are starting to break down.

That shift is the backdrop for Camp New Engen, the first-ever client summit from New Engen, taking place May 12, 2026 at Calamigos Ranch.

Centered around a one-day, curated summit experience, Camp New Engen will bring together approximately 100 CMOs, VPs, and senior marketing leaders for an exclusive, invitation-only gathering designed to create space for the kind of thinking most day-to-day marketing environments don’t allow for.

The experience is intentionally designed to feel more like a retreat than a traditional conference—less back-to-back sessions, more time for real conversations, small group discussions, and informal connection. It is structured as a working session for operators navigating similar challenges, creating space to compare what’s actually working, challenge assumptions, and rethink how their organizations are structured to grow.

“Some of the most valuable insights in this industry don’t come from presentations. They come from honest conversations with peers who are in it every day,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “We built Camp New Engen to create space for those conversations—because the old playbooks aren’t holding up, and leaders need a way to rethink how they’re operating in real time.”

The summit will feature a mix of keynotes, panels, and fireside discussions led by executives across brands, platforms, and technology partners. Confirmed speakers include Joanne Bradford, President at Unwell Media; Cathy Sun, VP of eCommerce at AppLovin; and Frank Lee, Global Head of Independent Agencies at Snap Inc., alongside platform leaders such as Jitu Kumar, Director of U.S. Agency Partnerships at Google; Ashley Foster, Creative Partnerships Lead at Meta; and Linda Shi, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft AI, as well as executives from Graphite, ZeroClick, Upfront Ventures, and more.

Programming is anchored in how these shifts are being put into practice across leading organizations, with sessions including:

The 2026 Growth Landscape — led by Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen

— led by Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen Inside the Algorithm — featuring Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen; Jitu Kumar, Director of U.S. Agency Partnerships at Google; Ashley Foster, Creative Partnerships Lead at Meta; Frank Lee, Global Head of Independent Agencies at Snap Inc.; and Linda Shi, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft AI

— featuring Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen; Jitu Kumar, Director of U.S. Agency Partnerships at Google; Ashley Foster, Creative Partnerships Lead at Meta; Frank Lee, Global Head of Independent Agencies at Snap Inc.; and Linda Shi, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft AI Rethinking Growth Strategy in 2026 — led by Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen

— led by Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen Creative: Built to Scale — featuring Alice Woo, Chief Creative Officer at New Engen; Alyse Borkan, Co-Founder at Rocco; Adam Eiler, VP of Digital at Checkers & Rally’s; Cathy Sun, VP of eCommerce at AppLovin; and Connor Dault, CMO at Grüns

— featuring Alice Woo, Chief Creative Officer at New Engen; Alyse Borkan, Co-Founder at Rocco; Adam Eiler, VP of Digital at Checkers & Rally’s; Cathy Sun, VP of eCommerce at AppLovin; and Connor Dault, CMO at Grüns Measurement That Moves the Business — featuring Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen; Chandler Dutton, Measurement Strategy Lead at Haus; Anna Peggram, Head of North America Customer Accounts at Fospha; and Julia Morgan, Senior Agency Partner Manager at Tracksuit.

— featuring Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen; Chandler Dutton, Measurement Strategy Lead at Haus; Anna Peggram, Head of North America Customer Accounts at Fospha; and Julia Morgan, Senior Agency Partner Manager at Tracksuit. Winning Discovery in the Age of AI — featuring Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen and Ethan Smith, Co-Founder & CEO at Graphite

— featuring Kevin Goodwin, SVP at New Engen and Ethan Smith, Co-Founder & CEO at Graphite The AI Rebuild: Fantasy (and Reality) — featuring Jon White, President at New Engen; Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen; Ryan Hudson, Co-Founder at ZeroClick; and Kobie Fuller, General Partner at Upfront Ventures

— featuring Jon White, President at New Engen; Justin Hayashi, CEO at New Engen; Ryan Hudson, Co-Founder at ZeroClick; and Kobie Fuller, General Partner at Upfront Ventures Creators That Convert: Building Brands at the Speed of Culture — featuring Brian Kim, VP at New Engen; Caroline Levere, SVP at New Engen; Joanne Bradford, President at Unwell Media; Connor Dault, Founder at Grüns; and Ari Jessel, Head of Paid at Dose





Across sessions, the focus is less on prediction and more on how these changes are being put into practice today.

Camp New Engen will bring together leaders from consumer brands alongside platform and technology partners, with sponsors including Google, Snap Inc., Microsoft, The Trade Desk, AppLovin, Haus, Tracksuit, Reddit, Criteo, Impact, Growth Assistant, and Fospha.

“Camp New Engen brings together an incredible group of marketers in a setting that encourages real connection,” said Frank Lee, Global Head of Independent Agencies at Snap Inc. “At Snapchat, we see connection as a key driver of growth–whether that’s between friends, creators, and brands. We’re excited to partner with New Engen and be a part of these industry conversations, especially as brands rethink how to reach new customers and drive incremental growth."

Interested in attending Camp New Engen? A limited number of additional spots are available to senior-level marketing leaders. Apply to attend: https://www.campnewengen.com/