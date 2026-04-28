SMX Earns 2026 Top Workplaces USA Award and Multiple National & Regional Recognitions

HERNDON, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in mission-focused technology and engineering solutions, today announced it has earned the 2026 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. With a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees, the Top Workplaces program recognizes leading organizations across more than 60 markets for their people-first cultures. This marks SMX’s third consecutive year receiving Top Workplaces recognition, underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to an exceptional employee experience.

In addition to the Top Workplaces USA honor, SMX has also been recognized across a broad range of 2026 workplace excellence recognitions, reflecting its continued commitment to employee engagement, innovation, and mission impact. These recognitions include Top Workplaces for Engineering, Top Workplaces South Carolina, and Top Workplaces Tampa Bay.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built strong, people-centered cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the 2026 survey. Winners are determined solely by employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey administered by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a true honor because this recognition comes directly from our employees,” said an SMX CEO, Peter LaMontagne. “Being recognized for a third consecutive year reinforces the strength of our culture and our commitment to empowering our people to innovate, collaborate, and deliver meaningful mission outcomes for our clients.”

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization’s credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition - it’s proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today’s competitive market.”

These recognitions underscore SMX’s ongoing investment in its workforce, fostering an environment where employees feel valued, heard, and empowered to contribute to critical missions across defense, national security, and commercial sectors.

About SMX

SMX is an industry-leading provider of product-focused solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of War, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.