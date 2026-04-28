SumUp Expands Its Core Product Ecosystem to Empower Millions of U.S. Small Businesses

The global financial technology company, SumUp, is expanding its core product ecosystem in the United States to offer small business owners a complete, connected set of tools for operations and payments, all from one platform.

The product lineup is structured under two main pillars—Run Your Business (POS Lite, SumUp Terminal) and Take Payments (Card Readers, Invoicing)—with momentum driven by the launch of the SumUp Terminal and new reporting tools.





NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SumUp , the global financial technology company serving more than four million merchants worldwide, today announced an expansion of its core product ecosystem in the United States — giving small business owners a complete, connected set of tools to run their operations and get paid, all from one platform.

The move signals SumUp's deepening commitment to American entrepreneurs, who continue to face fragmented, overpriced, and overly complex financial tools. The company’s product lineup brings together everything a business needs under two clear pillars: Run Your Business and Take Payments.

Two product innovations are driving the momentum behind this expansion: the launch of the SumUp Terminal and a new generation of reporting tools and business insights built directly into the SumUp app. These updates give merchants a clearer picture of their business — and more control over how they grow it.

Under Run Your Business, merchants have access to:

POS Lite — A lightweight, intuitive point-of-sale solution built for speed and simplicity. Designed for merchants who need a fast, no-fuss way to manage sales without the overhead of a full system.

— A lightweight, intuitive point-of-sale solution built for speed and simplicity. Designed for merchants who need a fast, no-fuss way to manage sales without the overhead of a full system. SumUp Terminal — An all-in-one handheld device combining full POS functionality, payment acceptance, and business management tools in a single standalone unit. The Terminal gives merchants everything they need to run their business from one device — no additional hardware, no workarounds.

Under Take Payments, businesses can choose from:

Card Readers — Portable, plug-and-play hardware that accepts chip and PIN, contactless, and mobile wallet payments anywhere — ideal for merchants on the move or those just getting started.

— Portable, plug-and-play hardware that accepts chip and PIN, contactless, and mobile wallet payments anywhere — ideal for merchants on the move or those just getting started. Invoicing — Professional invoices sent directly to customers, with built-in payment links for fast, frictionless collection. Purpose-built for service businesses and freelancers who need to get paid without the back-and-forth.

“Small businesses shouldn't have to stitch together five different tools just to run their day,” said Ben Brazier, Head of Product, SumUp, USA. “We built this ecosystem around how merchants actually work — starting with payments, and layering in the management tools they need to stay on top of their business. The Terminal is the clearest expression of that philosophy: one device, everything you need, nothing you don't.”

With more than four million merchants trusting SumUp globally, the company brings proven scale to the U.S. market. SumUp operates across 37 markets on four continents, supported by a team of 3,000+ employees across 25 offices representing 90+ nationalities.

In addition, SumUp offers SumUp POS — a robust solution for payment acceptance and loyalty — which serves as a powerful complement to its core product suite, helping merchants further streamline operations and deepen customer relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SumUp offering SMBs?

SumUp is expanding its core product ecosystem in the United States to offer small business owners a complete, connected set of tools for operations and payments, all from one platform. The expanded product lineup is structured under two main pillars: Run Your Business (POS Lite, SumUp Terminal) and Take Payments (Card Readers, Invoicing) –– with momentum driven by the launch of the SumUp Terminal and new reporting tools.

Who is this product ecosystem designed for?

SumUp's core product ecosystem is built for U.S. small and medium business owners who need reliable, affordable tools to run their business and accept payments without the complexity or cost of enterprise-grade systems.

How does SumUp differentiate from competitors?

SumUp competes on simplicity, transparency, global scale, and a strong commitment to merchant support. Unlike many competitors, SumUp offers pay-as-you-go pricing with no long-term contracts, plug-and-play hardware, and a platform that works out of the box — no technical setup required. Its global footprint across 37 markets also gives it a level of proven scale that most U.S.-only competitors cannot match.

What does the SumUp Terminal do that existing card readers don't?

The SumUp Terminal is a fully standalone device — it combines POS software, payment acceptance, and business management tools in a single unit, eliminating the need for a separate phone or tablet. Card Readers, by contrast, are designed as portable payment peripherals. The Terminal is suited for merchants who want a complete countertop or handheld solution without additional hardware.

Where can businesses learn more or get started?

U.S. small business owners can explore the full SumUp product lineup and sign up directly at sumup.com. All core products are available on a self-serve basis — no sales call required.

About SumUp

SumUp is a global financial technology company driven by the mission of empowering small businesses all over the world. Established in 2012, SumUp is the financial partner for more than 4 million entrepreneurs in over 37 markets worldwide. In the United States, SumUp offers an ecosystem of affordable, easy-to-use financial products, such as point-of-sale and loyalty solutions, card readers, and invoicing.

For more information, please visit https://www.sumup.com



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