North York General and Seneca Polytechnic join forces to close today's talent gaps and anticipate tomorrow's in Ontario’s health-care system

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North York General (NYG) and Seneca Polytechnic have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that marks a landmark opportunity to strengthen Ontario’s health-care system.

The agreement deepens collaboration between the two organizations with a shared commitment to building Ontario’s healthcare talent pipeline. NYG and Seneca will explore opportunities to expand Work-Integrated Learning (WIL) experiences for Seneca students and strengthen recruitment pathways to support NYG’s workforce needs. This new framework will advance health-care concepts focused on innovative models of care and clinical placements at NYG for students in nursing and other health discipline programs.

“North York General has been an important partner to Seneca for many years, and this new MOU will take that relationship to the next level,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “By working together, we are opening new pathways for students to learn in real health-care settings, gain practical experience alongside industry professionals and graduate ready to contribute to their communities.”

“Being here for life means being ready for what's next. We are at an incredibly important moment in health care. As AI and technology reshape how care is delivered, and as system pressures continue to mount, we need partners like Seneca Polytechnic to help us respond to today's needs and anticipate tomorrow's,” said Dr. Everton Gooden, President and CEO, North York General. “Our workforce, clinical and non-clinical alike, is a powerful source of expertise and innovation. This partnership gives us the opportunity to build on that by developing talent that will take on meaningful roles and make a real difference in the communities we serve.”

The expanded commitment to working together has already begun with a new counselling partnership, funded by the Province of Ontario, to support students experiencing complex mental health and addiction-related concerns. The counselling partnership will strengthen continuity of care, reduce barriers to accessing specialized supports and enhance coordination between NYG and Seneca services.

“Ontario is strengthening our dynamic health-care workforce that delivers life-saving care when people need it most,” said Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security. “Our government commends this innovative partnership between Seneca Polytechnic and North York General which will equip more students with the hands-on, practical skills they need to deliver world-class care and protect Ontario’s talented pipeline of healthcare workers for generations to come.”

Additional areas to be explored within the MOU include engaging NYG staff and physicians and members of Seneca program advisory committees as guest lecturers. In addition, the organizations will pursue various practice-based research initiatives that bring together NYG team members with Seneca students and faculty.

This agreement builds on Seneca’s strong track record of meeting labour market needs and serving its communities, and supports NYG’s commitment to education, innovation and excellence in patient care.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

About North York General:

North York General is Canada’s top ranked community academic hospital as recognized by Newsweek with a Vision to deliver World-Class Care, 24/7. Affiliated with the University of Toronto, our multi-site campus supports our diverse community through every stage and life-defining moment by providing a wide range of acute care, ambulatory and long-term care services. North York General is a member of the North York Toronto Health Partners Ontario Health Team, which integrates local care with patients, primary care, and community partners.

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

media.relations@senecapolytechnic.ca

Director, Communications and Public Affairs

Anne-Marie Flanagan

416-420-9714

Corporate.Communications@nygh.on.ca

Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3076af2e-b255-4ed1-9f06-5ca94e7ef52b