iQor Gaming Veteran John Pompei to Lead Player Experience Panel at Live Service Gaming Summit North America

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQor, a global leader in full-lifecycle customer experience business process outsourcing, today announced that John Pompei, Vice President, Gaming Practice, will moderate a panel at the Live Service Gaming Summit North America, April 28-30 in Austin, Texas. Pompei leads the expansion of the Gaming Practice at iQor, bringing more than 25 years of experience across the gaming industry, including leadership roles at Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

Pompei will moderate the panel “Accelerating Content Creation: Quantity & Quality Control in Live Service Games.” The session brings together leaders from Electronic Arts, KingsIsle Entertainment, ProbablyMonsters, and Sony Interactive Entertainment to explore how studios are balancing the demand for continuous content with the need to maintain quality, performance, and player satisfaction.

“Most studios are sitting on a goldmine of player data, but they’re still making decisions in the dark,” Pompei said. “If you can’t see player friction and churn signals in real time, you’re not just missing insights, you’re losing players and revenue.”

As live-service models continue to scale, studios are under increasing pressure to deliver fresh, engaging content while managing real-time player feedback, evolving audience expectations, and operational complexity. At the same time, many organizations still operate with fragmented player data across support, community, and gameplay systems, limiting their ability to identify friction and respond quickly.

To close this gap, leading gaming companies are partnering with iQor to move toward more connected approaches that unify player support, community, trust and safety, and live operations into a single, insight-driven system. iQor powers this shift through its Connected Player Experience System, with Insights iQ™ at its core. Insights iQ™ analyzes 100% of player interactions across support, community, and gameplay, transforming fragmented signals into real-time intelligence.

This unified view enables teams to move from reactive support to proactive engagement, strengthen community health and trust, better engage high-value players, and optimize live operations based on real-time player sentiment and behavior. Built on iQor’s infinityAiQ™ platform, the system connects traditionally siloed functions into a single intelligence layer, combining advanced AI with human expertise to help studios act on player interactions in real time to drive retention, engagement, and revenue growth.

Panel Details

Event: Live Service Gaming Summit North America

Session: Accelerating Content Creation: Quantity & Quality Control in Live Service Games

Date/Time: April 28, 9 a.m. CDT

Location: Austin Marriott South, Texas

Panelists Include:

Allison Baker, Development Director, Electronic Arts

Artie Rogers, Game Director, KingsIsle Entertainment

Jonathan Lander, Head of Publishing, ProbablyMonsters

Andrew Gambel, Director of Product – Live Services, Sony Interactive Entertainment





The Live Service Gaming Summit North America is a leading industry event focused on the strategies, technologies, and operations behind successful live-service games. The summit brings together developers, publishers, and industry leaders to share insights on player engagement, live operations, content strategy, and emerging trends shaping the future of gaming.

In addition to Pompei, iQor gaming experts Jonathan Shroyer, SVP, Gaming & AI, and Ryan Lipari, VP, Global Sales will be onsite throughout the event and available to connect with attendees interested in advancing their player experience strategies.

For more information, visit www.iQor.com/industries/gaming.

About iQor

iQor is a trusted partner in customer experience solutions for global brands and a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. With 45,000 employees across 11 countries, iQor combines three decades of expertise with AI-driven innovation to optimize performance across the entire customer lifecycle. Through its three delivery pillars — Grow, CXBPO, and infinityAiQ — iQor delivers scalable solutions that drive acquisition, engagement, and retention. Powered by advanced analytics and a people-first culture, iQor transforms customer interactions into measurable growth. Recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a leader in CX excellence, iQor empowers brands to grow smarter. Learn more at iQor.com.

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