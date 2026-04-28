Tropical Smoothie Cafe Selects metiRi® by Revenue Management Solutions to Standardize Financial Reporting Across 1,700+ Locations

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant brand with more than 1,700 U.S. locations, has deployed metiRi® by Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) across its U.S. franchise system, giving the brand a consistent, accurate view of financial performance at every location.

Before implementing metiRi, Tropical Smoothie Cafe's process for collecting franchisee financial data limited its ability to assess financial health, benchmark performance across the system and move quickly on cost-saving opportunities. metiRi replaced that process with a standardized platform for collecting, validating and analyzing franchisee P&Ls across every location.

Since launch, the brand has improved financial data accuracy and achieved consistent P&L submission throughout the system. The financial platform has enabled peer benchmarking and has delivered faster visibility into franchisee unit-level performance. metiRi has established a single source of truth for financial data, supporting better decision-making, improved unit economics and scalable growth.

“Access to timely, accurate financial data is critical to supporting our franchisees and sustaining our growth,” said Tropical Smoothie Cafe CFO Chris Sasser. “metiRi has transformed how we view and use financial data and given us the clarity and consistency we need to better support performance across the system.”

"Fragmented financial reporting is one of the most persistent challenges facing franchise brands today, and it's one of the biggest barriers to unit-level profitability," said Revenue Management Solutions CEO John Oakes. "Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a great example of what's possible when a brand commits to financial transparency across its system. metiRi was purpose-built for this, and we're proud to support the brand’s growth."

metiRi by RMS transforms how franchise brands collect, validate and analyze financial data. Trusted by 80,000+ locations in 50+ countries, the AI-powered platform delivers financial visibility, helping boost profitability by up to 4% per location.

About Revenue Management Solutions

Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) partners with restaurant brands to deliver actionable insights and data-driven solutions that increase sales, improve unit economics, and maximize profitability. With AI-powered solutions supporting over 150,000 locations worldwide, RMS helps brands navigate challenges such as inflation and rising labor costs with clarity and confidence. Discover how RMS can turn your data into a competitive advantage at https://www.revenuemanage.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best's Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.