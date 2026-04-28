Tenant Turner Introduces Property Shield to Help Protect Property Managers From Listing Fraud

Early warning system alerts property managers to fraudulent listings and protects brand

Actionable intelligence helps prevent costly incidents like squatting, trespassing, and property damage

No extra work required—alerts integrate seamlessly into existing workflow



RICHMOND, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenant Turner , a leading automated leasing platform designed for property managers and landlords, today announced the integration of Property Shield’s AI-powered fraud detection, strengthening the platform’s robust set of security features designed to help property managers reduce listing fraud and protect their brand.

Listing fraud is very common, disruptive, and costly. One in five property listings now have fraudulent duplicate listings online, which increases the risk of trespassing, squatting, and property damage, with incident costs that can reach nearly $10,000 per occurrence . For busy property managers juggling multiple responsibilities, detecting fraud manually is unrealistic.

The new Property Shield integration scans online listings, social platforms, and public marketplaces for fraudulent ads, duplicates, brand misuse, and unauthorized data use. When suspicious activity is detected, alerts appear in Tenant Turner with context and recommended next steps. Because alerts integrate directly into Tenant Turners platform, property managers see fraud risks in the same place they manage leasing—no separate logins or manual review required.

"Most property managers don't have time to monitor online listings or track brand impersonation," said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of Tenant Turner. "Property Shield does that scanning automatically. When a threat is detected, property managers get an alert and recommended action. That's the difference between being reactive and proactive."

This integration brings massive scale to the platform. Property Shield safeguards nearly 400,000 properties across the country and has successfully identified and removed more than one million fraudulent listings over the last 2 years. By embedding this technology into Tenant Turner, property managers gain an automated "always-on" defense that surfaces threats without any manual effort.

“Partnering with Tenant Turner accelerates our mission to combat listing fraud at scale, said Alex Fahsel, CEO of Property Shield. “Together, we’ll give property managers a simple, effective way to protect their listings and reduce fraudulent activity.”

Key benefits:

Catch fraud early: Continuous monitoring identifies threats before they become costly incidents.

Continuous monitoring identifies threats before they become costly incidents. Protect your brand: Stay informed when your listings or property data are being misused online.

Stay informed when your listings or property data are being misused online. Proactive warnings: Leverage a network protecting nearly 400,000 properties to enable preventive action, and drastically reduce the time and cost of incident response.

Leverage a network protecting nearly 400,000 properties to enable preventive action, and drastically reduce the time and cost of incident response. Streamlined workflow: Property Shield’s fraud intelligence integrates with Tenant Turner alongside leasing activity, not in a separate tool.

Unlike reactive responses to fraud incidents, Property Shield gives early visibility and actionable intelligence. The result is less disruption to your leasing operations and better protection for your portfolio and renters.

"Fraud doesn't go away on its own," added Anderson. "Early detection and quick action prevent problems from getting worse. This integration gives property managers the tools to stay ahead of threats without complicating their workflow."

To learn more, new and existing customers can sign up for a demo of Tenant Turner’s Property Shield integration here .

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner is a leasing automation platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize property managers across the U.S. It helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-qualification to scheduling showings and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .

About PropertyTek

PropertyTek is a portfolio of leading property management technology brands, including ShowMojo and Tenant Turner . PropertyTek is transforming how midsize landlords and property managers run their businesses by delivering smarter, more connected tools to lease properties with ease. For more information, visit propertytek.com .

About Property Shield