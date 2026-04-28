Hall of Fame Partners in Conjunction with International Swimming Hall of Fame and the City of Fort Lauderdale Names Its $220 Million Waterfront Destination: The Water District, Set to Open in 2028

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Lauderdale has a new name for its waterfront, and the city is ready to say it out loud.



The Water District, a $220 million destination on the Intracoastal Waterway, is officially named. It is a marine aquarium. It’s also a world-class museum; rooftop restaurant; elevated public promenade open from dawn to dusk. It is the next chapter in what Fort Lauderdale means to the world.



“You can come to The Water District 15 times in a year and do something different every single time,” said Mario Caprini, Managing Partner of Hall of Fame Partners “You come for a dive competition, you end up in the aquarium. You grab lunch on the promenade, you stay for dinner on the rooftop. That is what a real destination does. This is what Fort Lauderdale has been waiting for.”



The Water District’s centerpiece is a High Line-inspired elevated promenade connecting two buildings into one seamless waterfront experience. Inspired by pedestrian corridors in New York and Las Vegas, it keeps visitors on foot, with long-term potential to extend to the ocean.



Guests begin below the waves at a ground-level marine aquarium centered around a 10,000-gallon tank, then “surface via our experience elevators” into the reimagined International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) museum, and out onto the elevated public promenade overlooking the Intracoastal.



Interactive screens will adapt educational content to each visitor, making the aquarium equally accessible to a first-grader on a field trip and an international traveler stepping off a cruise ship. The waterfront destination will also house Frameless®, an immersive digital art experience that transforms iconic works from across art history into a fully immersive environment.



Above the promenade, a rooftop restaurant managed by Apogee Lauderdale offers breathtaking panoramic views of the Intracoastal, alongside premier event spaces ideal for corporate launches, fundraisers, and exclusive black-tie galas. Guests will also enjoy an array of al fresco dining options. To complete the experience, VIP suites managed by Epic Destinations and operated by Deep Blue Attractions provide a luxurious touch to this world-class destination.

The Water District will also be directly accessible by Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi via a new public dock.

The Aquatic Capital of the World



The Water District is the official home of the International Swimming Hall of Fame, the only facility in the Western Hemisphere with official World Aquatics recognition. It draws governing bodies, world champions, and aquatic fans from across the globe.



Alongside it sits the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, with the Western Hemisphere’s highest dive tower at 27 meters and grandstands for 1,950spectators between the dive well and the competition pool. Together, the venues host World Aquatics Championships, Olympic trials, and elite competition like the TYR Pro Swim Series. The promenade keeps athletes, coaches, and fans on site without leaving the waterfront while being entertained.



“Fort Lauderdale’s relationship with water is its identity,” said Mayor Dean J. Trantalis. “The Water District makes that identity permanent. It is a generational investment in our waterfront, our people, and our global standing.”



“This design accomplishes the changes we have been working toward and reflects the level of investment our community deserves,” said Commissioner Steven Glassman, City of Fort Lauderdale District 2. “Fort Lauderdale has invested in the Aquatic Center and in making this waterfront a true destination. The Water District is the culmination of that vision and ties it all together.”



Years of public input shaped major design decisions on safety, neighborhood character, and traffic.

Zero Upfront Cost to Taxpayers. Generational Value for Fort Lauderdale.

The project began in 2021, when Capital Group P3 and Hensel Phelps submitted an unsolicited proposal to redevelop the ISHOF campus.

Structured as a 30-year Public-Private Partnership, the project was approved unanimously by the City Commission in October 2023. All construction is privately funded through Capital Group P3 and Premier Community Investment Group Team.

The project delivers $53 million in publicly owned infrastructure upgrades, including a new seawall, Ocean Rescue headquarters, and public promenades. Projected $14.7 million in annual tenant revenues offsets the City’s lease obligations and generates an estimated $1.1 million net annual profit. At the end of the 30-year lease, every improvement reverts to the City for one dollar.

Phase 1 construction is underway, with completion of Ocean Rescue HQ scheduled for the end of June 2026. Groundbreaking on the West Building is targeted for summer 2026. The Water District opens in late 2028. For more information and for the latest updates in the development, visit thewaterdistrict.com.

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About The Water District



The Water District, a $220 million development at 501 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, is set to open in late 2028. A Public-Private Partnership (P3) between Hall of Fame Partners, the International Swimming Hall of Fame, and the City of Fort Lauderdale, it will feature a marine aquarium, premier dining, and event spaces. With no upfront cost to taxpayers and over $53 million in public infrastructure upgrades, The Water District will be a world-class destination for aquatic sports and education, benefiting both locals and visitors. For more information visit thewaterdistrict.com.

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