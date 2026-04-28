SEALSQ Patent Portfolio of 126 Active Patents Ideally Positioned to Meet Market Demand Following Google’s 2029 Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Timeline Announcement

Geneva, Switzerland, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Updated list of patents available at: https://www.sealsq.com/about/research-innovation/patents

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced the filing of a new patent application for an innovative protection technique against side-channel attacks on polynomial cryptographic algorithms. This development further strengthens the Company’s robust intellectual property portfolio at the exact moment Google has set a firm 2029 deadline for full post-quantum cryptography migration across its ecosystem.

Google’s announcement directly impacts critical systems including Android 17 secure boot, Chromecast device authentication and TLS, Widevine license requests (currently based on RSA-2048), and cloud bootstrap processes.

Google Blog Reference: Google’s Post-Quantum Cryptography Migration Timeline

New Patent Filing

The patent introduces a novel solution at the message encoding stage of polynomial-based PQC algorithms (such as NIST-standardized ML-KEM/Kyber). It hardens hardware implementations against side-channel attacks that exploit power consumption, electromagnetic emissions, or timing variations, a critical vulnerability even for mathematically robust post-quantum algorithms.

Key Clarification on Research Strategy

The invention covered by this patent application represents a separate and complementary line of research, developed in parallel with the QS7001 program. It illustrates SEALSQ’s broader commitment to continuously advancing the state of the art in PQC hardware security — both for current products and for future generations of secure components.

QS7001 Quantum Shield Advances to Sampling Phase

This latest patent filing coincides with the sampling phase of SEALSQ’s QS7001 Quantum Shield secure element — the Company’s first native post-quantum secure microcontroller. The QS7001 already embeds NIST-approved PQC algorithms (ML-KEM/Kyber and ML-DSA/Dilithium) directly in silicon, delivering a tamper-resistant hardware root of trust for secure boot, device authentication, TLS handshakes, and certificate management.

Jean-Pierre Enguent, Chief Technology Officer of SEALSQ, stated: “Google’s 2029 deadline is a strong wake-up call for the entire industry: software-only solutions will not suffice for long-term security. At the same time, even the best mathematical algorithms remain vulnerable if their physical implementation is not properly protected. This new patent addresses one of the most subtle and underappreciated challenges in post-quantum cryptography, protecting polynomial algorithms like Kyber against side-channel attacks at the message encoding stage. Developed in parallel with the QS7001, this invention demonstrates our dual focus on delivering strong products today while continuously building the intellectual property foundation for future generations of even more secure hardware.”

SEALSQ’s complete quantum-resistant ecosystem, which combines PQC-secure semiconductors, the INeS PKI platform, and cryptographic agility services, aims to enable OEMs to achieve smooth, low-disruption, and certifiable migration (Common Criteria EAL5+ and beyond) ahead of the 2029 deadline.

With 126 active patents and more than 1.75 billion secure semiconductors deployed worldwide, SEALSQ believes it is well positioned to support device manufacturers and the Android/IoT ecosystem in meeting both the immediate market demand and the highest standards of physical and quantum security.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@theequitygroup.com







