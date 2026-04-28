Affordable AI Degrees Surge: New Rankings Highlight Lowest-Cost Online MBA and Master’s Programs in Artificial Intelligence

MONTEREY, Va., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for artificial intelligence skills continues to surge, GetEducated.com, a leading online college comparison platform owned by Perdia Education, has released two new ranking reports identifying the most affordable online MBA in artificial intelligence programs and online master’s degrees in AI.

The reports analyze accredited programs from U.S. colleges and universities and reveal significant variation in tuition costs across AI-focused graduate degrees. For students looking to enter or advance in one of today’s fastest-growing and highest-paying fields, the findings underscore the importance of comparing programs carefully before enrolling.

The rankings cover two distinct pathways into AI:

Across both categories, total tuition can vary widely between programs, with some degrees costing significantly more than comparable alternatives despite offering similar credentials.

“Interest in AI education is growing rapidly, but many students don’t realize how much prices can differ between programs,” said Tony Huffman, President of Perdia Education. “Our research shows that you don’t have to overpay to gain in-demand AI skills. These rankings help students find accredited programs that deliver strong value.”

Online AI degree programs are increasingly attracting working professionals seeking to transition into technology roles or build advanced expertise in areas such as machine learning, data modeling, and automation. Flexible online formats allow students to develop these skills without stepping away from their careers.

At the same time, universities are rapidly expanding their AI-related offerings, creating a crowded and often confusing landscape for prospective students. Programs with similar titles can differ significantly in cost, structure, and focus making side-by-side comparisons critical.

GetEducated’s rankings evaluate programs based on tuition, accreditation, and program structure, offering a transparent view of options that balance affordability with academic quality.

Students can explore the full rankings here:

Online MBA in Artificial Intelligence

Online Master’s in Artificial Intelligence

About GetEducated.com

Now in its 28th year, GetEducated.com is a leading online education resource that helps students find and compare accredited online degree programs. The platform provides independent research, rankings, and one of the largest directories of online degrees—totaling more than 35,000 programs—designed to help students identify affordable and flexible higher education opportunities.

About Perdia Education

Perdia Education is a digital education company dedicated to connecting students with reliable information about higher education opportunities. Through platforms such as GetEducated.com, Perdia Education helps learners discover accredited programs and make informed college decisions.

Media Contact

Tony Huffman

thuffman@perdiaeducation.com

