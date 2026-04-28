Innovative Payment Solutions (OTCID: IPSI) and FINAP Form FINAP USA to Deliver Next-Generation Payment Technology Infrastructure Targeting Multi-Billion-Dollar North American Markets

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: IPSI) (“IPSI” or the “Company”), a provider of merchant processing, digital payment solutions, and financial technology services, today announced the completed formation of FINAP USA, Inc., a mutually owned company established by IPSI and FINAP Worldwide to commercialize advanced banking, payments, and fully integrated finance platforms throughout North America.

FINAP USA is owned by IPSI and FINAP Worldwide and has been granted exclusive rights to market, distribute, integrate, support, and commercialize FINAP’s proprietary technology portfolio in North America.

The relationship adds to IPSI’s broader strategy of assembling multiple best-in-class payment and fintech partnerships designed to expand the Company’s ecosystem across merchant acquiring with an acute focus on Neo-Banking, Gaming, Sports Betting, Cannabis Payments, Digital Commerce, and other high-growth sectors.

By combining IPSI’s U.S. payment infrastructure, strategic relationships, and banking access with FINAP’s internationally deployed financial technology platforms, FINAP USA is positioned to pursue opportunities across several rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar markets.

FINAP Worldwide bring years of international operating experience, with proprietary software products actively serving customers in multiple markets around the globe. FINAP’s track record is expected to accelerate commercialization opportunities for FINAP USA throughout North America.

FINAP USA Current Product Portfolio Includes:

CIXOR PayDay – Earned Wage Access: Allows employees to access accrued wages in real time, a rapidly expanding financial wellness category gaining adoption among employers worldwide.

Allows employees to access accrued wages in real time, a rapidly expanding financial wellness category gaining adoption among employers worldwide. CIXOR CashDay – Merchant Liquidity Solutions: Provides receivables-based working capital and liquidity products to merchants underserved by traditional lenders.

Provides receivables-based working capital and liquidity products to merchants underserved by traditional lenders. CIXOR PayNow – Closed-Loop Payments Ecosystem: A branded payment platform designed to lower costs, increase customer retention, and improve transaction efficiency.

A branded payment platform designed to lower costs, increase customer retention, and improve transaction efficiency. OCEANUS – Open Banking / NeoBank Platform: A digital wallet, banking, and embedded finance solution designed for businesses, employees, and underserved markets.

A digital wallet, banking, and embedded finance solution designed for businesses, employees, and underserved markets. iPayLater – Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL): Installment finance solutions for both consumers and merchants across retail and B2B sectors.

Installment finance solutions for both consumers and merchants across retail and B2B sectors. ECORU Core Banking: Modern banking software platform for financial institutions, lenders, and enterprise clients seeking digital transformation.





“IPSI has spent years building strategic payment infrastructure and market relationships in the United States,” said William Corbett, Chairman and CEO of IPSI. “FINAP brings a broad portfolio of proven financial technology platforms that can now be introduced into North America through FINAP USA. This relationship further supports our strategy of building a diversified ecosystem of payment solutions and strategic partnerships serving multiple high-growth sectors.”

“FINAP has spent nearly a decade building financial infrastructure for markets where legacy systems do not reach,” said Kutila Pinto, Founder and Managing Director of FINAP Worldwide. “IPSI has the U.S. rails. We have the product intelligence. FINAP USA is not filling a gap, it is building the infrastructure layer these markets should have had from the beginning.”

FINAP USA adds to and complements IPSI's ongoing strategic focus on payment solutions across high-growth and regulated industries, further strengthening the Company's position as a diversified fintech ecosystem serving both mainstream and high-risk markets.

The companies are currently evaluating initial deployments, banking integrations, channel partnerships, and commercial launch opportunities, with additional announcements expected in the near term.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: IPSI)

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: IPSI) is a provider of merchant processing, digital payment solutions, and financial technology services focused on modern payment infrastructure across credit, debit, real-time bank-to-bank transfers, and cryptocurrency payment rails. Through strategic partnerships and subsidiaries, IPSI is building a diversified ecosystem serving gaming, sports betting, online wagering, cannabis-related businesses, e-commerce, and other industries.

About FINAP Worldwide

FINAP Worldwide is an international financial technology company focused on building modern banking, payments, and embedded finance infrastructure for underserved and rapidly growing markets. The company’s product ecosystem includes core banking systems, neo-banking platforms, earned wage access solutions, merchant liquidity products, digital wallets, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and enterprise financial software designed for financial institutions, merchants, employers, and consumers.

With years of operating experience and active deployments across multiple international markets, FINAP has developed scalable technology solutions for environments where legacy financial systems do not adequately serve businesses and consumers.

Website: https://finapworldwide.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected benefits of the relationship, product launches, commercial deployments, strategic partnerships, market opportunities, and anticipated revenues. Actual results may differ materially due to risks, uncertainties, execution challenges, market conditions, and regulatory developments. IPSI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

IPSI Email: info@ipsipay.com

Website: www.ipsipay.com

Tel: Phone: +1(707) 609-4797