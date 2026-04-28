Robotic Arm Market Enters Hyper-Growth Era, Powering the Future of Intelligent Automation by 2035

Ottawa, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global robotic arm market size is valued at USD 18.25 billion in 2026 and is expected to be worth USD 36.20 billion by 2035. The market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.91% between 2026 and 2035. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for automation, the rising workload, and the reduction of human errors.



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Robotic Arms Powering the Future of Automation

Robotic arms are programmable mechanical systems designed to mimic human arm movements with high precision, widely used in industrial automation, healthcare procedures, and logistics operations.



Increasing adoption in small and medium enterprises and emerging economies creates strong future opportunities, alongside collaborative robots and precision applications expanding efficiency, safety, and productivity across global markets with sustained investment momentum.

Robotic Arm Market highlights

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for 53.0% of the total revenue share in 2025. The region represents the largest market for robotic arms.

in 2025. The region represents the largest market for robotic arms. By region, North America accounted for 22.0% of the total revenue share in 2025. The region represents a significant share of the robotic arm market.

in 2025. The region represents a significant share of the robotic arm market. By kinematic configuration, the articulated segment accounted for 67.70% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By kinematic configuration, the SCARA segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By operational mode, the industrial (fenced/traditional) segment accounted for 83.00% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By operational mode, the collaborative robots (cobots) segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By number of axes, the 6-axis segment accounted for 47.80% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By number of axes, the 4-axis segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By payload capacity, the ultra-light (<5 kg) segment accounted for 30.30% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By payload capacity, the light payload (5–20 kg) segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By reach/range, the medium range (500–1,500 mm) segment accounted for 54.00% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By reach/range, the long-range (1,501–3,000 mm) segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By component, the robotic arm structure segment accounted for 42.00% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By component, the control systems and software segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By application, the material handling segment accounted for 28.70% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By application, the assembly and disassembly segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment accounted for 40.80% of the total revenue share in 2025.

in 2025. By end-use industry, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to grow during the forecast period.

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Key Market Drivers

Market Challenges

High initial investment and integration costs

Complexity in programming and maintenance

Limited adoption in small-scale industries



Growth Opportunities

Expansion of collaborative robots (cobots)

Increasing adoption in SMEs

Emerging use cases in healthcare and e-commerce

Integration with AI and autonomous systems

“The robotic arm market is entering a transformative phase driven by intelligent automation and collaborative robotics. As industries shift toward flexible manufacturing, robotic arms will become a fundamental component of next-generation production ecosystems,” said expert at Precedence Research.

Robotic Arms by the Numbers: Powering the Automation Revolution



Around 542,000 industrial robots were installed globally in 2024, showing consistently high annual adoption levels above 500,000 units.

The total operational stock of robots has reached about 4 million units worldwide, indicating how widespread robotic arms are in real-world use.

Global robot density averages 126 robots per 10,000 manufacturing workers, reflecting growing automation intensity in factories.

Over the past decade, annual robot installations have more than doubled (from ~260,000 in 2014 to over 540,000 today).

Roughly 60% of robotic arm applications are concentrated in automotive, electronics, and metal industries, where precision and repetitive tasks dominate.

Adoption of industrial robots can lead to about a 10% increase in firm productivity, especially in the early years after implementation.

Collaborative robots (cobots), designed to work with humans, already account for about 11% of total industrial robot installations.



Forces Fueling Growth & the Road Ahead for Robotic Arms

Rising demand for automation across manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics is accelerating robotic arm adoption to improve efficiency, precision, and round-the-clock productivity.

is accelerating robotic arm adoption to improve efficiency, precision, and round-the-clock productivity. Ongoing labor shortages and increasing wage pressures are pushing industries to rely more on robotic systems for repetitive and hazardous tasks.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, machine vision, and sensor technologies are enhancing flexibility, enabling robotic arms to perform complex, adaptive operations.

Future growth will be driven by expanding use of collaborative robots (cobots), increasing adoption among small and medium enterprises, and growing applications in emerging sectors like healthcare and e-commerce fulfillment.

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Robotic Arm Market Regional Insights

Global Robotics Initiatives





Asia Pacific: The Powerhouse of Robotic Arm Adoption

Asia Pacific dominated the robotic arm market with approximately 50% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to strong manufacturing bases in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, rapid industrial automation, and government support for smart factories. High electronics and automotive production, along with cost advantages and expanding industrial infrastructure, continue to accelerate widespread adoption across diverse sectors throughout the region steadily.

What is the Asia Pacific Robotic Arm Market Size?

According to Precedence Research, the Asia Pacific robotic arm market size is predicted to reach over USD 19.37 billion by 2035 increasing from USD 9.67 billion in 2026, growing at a solid CAGR of 8.01% from 2026 to 2035.

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China: Driving the Next Wave of Robotic Growth

China’s robotic arm market is expanding rapidly, with over 290,000 industrial robots installed annually, the highest globally. Strong government initiatives like Made in China 2025, rising labor costs, and increasing domestic production capabilities are boosting adoption. Local manufacturers and innovation in AI-driven robotics further strengthen China’s leadership in automation deployment across industries.

Europe: Accelerating Automation Across Industries

Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the robotic arm market during the forecast period, driven by strong industrial automation in automotive, aerospace, and electronics sectors. Countries like Italy and France are increasing robot adoption, while sustainability goals push efficient production. The region maintains high robot density, exceeding 200 units per 10,000 workers, supported by innovation, skilled labor, and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Germany: Engineering Excellence Driving Robotics Growth

Germany remains a key robotics hub, with over 260,000 operational industrial robots and among the highest robot densities globally, above 390 per 10,000 workers. Its strong automotive and machinery sectors drive demand, while continuous investment in advanced manufacturing, precision engineering, and smart factories supports the steady adoption of robotic arms across industries nationwide.

For instance,

In March 2026, German robotics startup Neura Robotics is planning to raise nearly €1 billion to speed up its work on humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence. The funding round may include support from Tether, the company behind the popular digital currency USDT. According to Bloomberg, this investment could value the Metzingen-based company at around €4 billion, highlighting strong investor interest in advanced robotics technology. (Source: https://techfundingnews.com)



Robotic Arm Market Segmentation Insight

By Kinematic Configuration Insight

The articulated segment accounted for 67.7% of the global robotic arm market in 2025, reflecting its strong dominance across industrial automation applications. These robotic systems are designed with multiple rotary joints, enabling high degrees of freedom and complex motion similar to a human arm. This structural flexibility allows articulated robots to perform a wide variety of tasks with high precision, including welding, painting, assembly, and material handling.

The SCARA segment held 14.2% of the market in 2025, driven by its strong performance in high-speed and precision-based assembly operations. SCARA robots are specifically designed for selective compliance in horizontal movements, making them highly efficient for tasks such as pick-and-place, component assembly, and packaging. Their speed, accuracy, and relatively compact design make them especially suitable for electronics manufacturing, where repetitive micro-assembly tasks are common.

Additionally, SCARA robots are widely adopted in industries where production lines require fast cycle times and consistent operational accuracy, supporting their steady market position.The Cartesian/gantry segment represented 9.1% of the market in 2025, supported by its simplicity in design and high linear precision. These robots operate on three orthogonal axes (X, Y, Z), making them ideal for applications that require straight-line movements and structured workflows. They are commonly used in CNC machine handling, automated dispensing, 3D printing, and packaging operations. Their cost-effectiveness, ease of programming, and high positional accuracy make them a preferred choice in industries where predictable and repetitive linear motion is required rather than complex articulation.

By Operational Mode Insight

The industrial robotics segment dominated the market with a highest market share of 83.0% share in 2025, reflecting its extensive deployment in large-scale manufacturing environments. These systems are typically installed within safety-enclosed production areas, where they operate at high speeds and handle heavy payloads without direct human interaction. Their usage is particularly strong in automotive production lines, metal fabrication, and heavy machinery industries, where continuous and uninterrupted operation is critical. The increasing global push toward automation, along with investments in smart manufacturing infrastructure, has reinforced the reliance on traditional industrial robots for high-volume production tasks.

Collaborative robots accounted for 17.0% of the market in 2025, driven by their ability to work safely alongside human operators. Unlike traditional industrial robots, cobots are designed with advanced sensors and safety mechanisms that allow direct human interaction without physical barriers. This has made them particularly attractive for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that require flexible automation solutions without large infrastructure investments. Their ease of deployment, lower programming complexity, and adaptability to various tasks such as assembly support, packaging, and quality inspection have significantly contributed to their growing adoption.

By Number of Axes Insight

The 6-axis segment held a 47.8% share in 2025, making it the most widely used configuration in robotic arm systems. These robots are capable of movement across six degrees of freedom, enabling them to replicate complex human arm motions with high precision. This flexibility allows them to perform advanced industrial tasks such as arc welding, spray painting, machine tending, and intricate assembly operations. Their ability to access difficult angles and work in constrained environments makes them highly suitable for modern manufacturing systems that require both accuracy and adaptability.

The 4-axis segment accounted for 21.5% of the market in 2025. These robots are primarily used in applications that require vertical movement combined with rotational motion, such as palletizing, packaging, and material transfer. Their simpler mechanical structure compared to higher-axis robots makes them cost-efficient and easier to maintain, while still offering sufficient flexibility for repetitive industrial tasks.

The 5-axis segment represented 15.2% of the market in 2025, serving applications that require moderate flexibility and higher precision than 4-axis systems. These robots are often used in specialized manufacturing processes where controlled multi-directional movement is necessary but full 6-axis articulation is not required, striking a balance between complexity and efficiency.

By Payload Capacity Insight

The ultra-light payload segment led the market with 30.3% share in 2025, driven by strong demand from high-precision industries such as semiconductors, electronics, and micro-component manufacturing. These robots are optimized for handling delicate parts at high speed with extreme accuracy, making them essential in environments where even minor errors can impact product quality. The increasing miniaturization of electronic components has further boosted demand for ultra-light robotic systems.

The light payload segment held 25.1% of the market in 2025, supported by its versatility across multiple industries. These robots are commonly deployed in general manufacturing environments where moderate load handling is required, including assembly lines, packaging systems, and light material handling operations. Their balanced performance makes them one of the most widely used categories in industrial robotics.

The medium payload segment accounted for 18.2% of the market in 2025, primarily serving heavy-duty applications that require greater load capacity. These robots are frequently used in automotive assembly, metal fabrication, and industrial machinery operations where strength and stability are critical for handling heavier components.

By Reach / Range Insight

The medium-range segment dominated with 54.0% share in 2025, as it provides an optimal balance between workspace coverage and operational efficiency. These robots are widely used in assembly lines, packaging systems, and material handling applications where moderate reach is sufficient to cover workstation layouts effectively. Their adaptability across diverse industrial setups has made them the most commonly deployed range category.

The short-range segment accounted for 22.0% of the market in 2025. These compact robots are designed for confined environments where precision is more important than reach. They are typically used in electronics assembly, laboratory automation, and small-scale manufacturing processes requiring high accuracy in limited space.

The long-range segment held 18.0% of the market in 2025, driven by applications that require extended operational reach. These robots are commonly deployed in large-scale manufacturing facilities, heavy industrial environments, and logistics operations where coverage of wide workspaces is essential.

By Component Insight

The robotic arm structure segment dominated with 42.0% share in 2025, as it forms the core mechanical framework of all robotic systems. This component is responsible for ensuring structural stability, load-bearing capability, and motion accuracy. Its design directly impacts performance, durability, and operational efficiency, making it one of the most critical cost and functionality contributors in robotic systems.

The control systems and software segment accounted for 22.0% of the market in 2025, supported by rapid advancements in automation technologies. This segment includes motion controllers, programming interfaces, and AI-driven software platforms that enable precise coordination of robotic movements and task execution.

The end effector segment held 18.0% share in 2025, as these components are essential for task execution. They enable robots to interact with physical objects through gripping, welding, cutting, or assembly operations, making them a key element in application-specific robotics.

By Application Insight

The material handling segment dominated the market with 28.7% share in 2025, driven by its widespread use in logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing environments. Robots are extensively used for lifting, sorting, and transporting materials, improving operational efficiency and reducing manual labor dependency.

This segment accounted for 24.3% of the market in 2025, with strong adoption in automotive and heavy industrial sectors. Robotic welding systems ensure consistent quality, higher precision, and improved production speed compared to manual processes.

The assembly and disassembly segment held 18.1% share in 2025, supported by increasing automation in electronics and precision manufacturing industries where accuracy and repeatability are critical.

By End-Use Industry

The automotive sector dominated the market with 40.8% share in 2025, driven by extensive automation in production processes such as welding, painting, and assembly. The ongoing transition toward electric vehicle manufacturing has further increased reliance on robotic systems for precision and efficiency.

This segment accounted for 19.2% of the market in 2025, supported by the need for high-precision manufacturing of compact and sensitive electronic components. The metal and machinery segment held 13.7% share in 2025, driven by automation in heavy industrial production and machining processes.

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Major Investments in the Robotic Arm Market



Date Company Investment Impact on Robotic Arms February 2026 Apptronik Raised $520 million from Google and Mercedes-Benz Supports humanoid robots in manufacturing and logistics, boosting demand for advanced robotic arms and automation systems across industries globally. March 2026 Rhoda AI Secured $450 million in funding Enhances AI capabilities in robotic arms, enabling better flexibility, precision, and real-time decision-making in complex industrial and logistics environments. March 2026 Oxa Received $103 million investment Advances in autonomous systems that integrate with robotic arms are improving efficiency and enabling fully automated workflows in warehouses, factories, and logistics operations.



The market is moderately consolidated, with leading players focusing on AI integration, collaborative robotics, and precision automation to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Competitive Landscape of the Robotic Arm Market



Company Key Offerings Latest Developments Contributions & Strengths Doosan Robotics Collaborative robots, service robots Expanded AI R&D hub, acquired automation firm Strong cobot portfolio, innovation in AI-driven automation DENSO Corporation Com pact robots, COBOTTA cobots Growth in electronics automation demand Expertise in small, high-speed industrial robots FANUC Industrial robots, CRX cobots, and CNC systems Launched CRX-25iA, predictive maintenance tools High reliability, large global install base KUKA Industrial and collaborative robots Rising demand for LBR iiwa cobots Strong in automotive and smart factory automation Yaskawa Electric Motoman robots, HC-series cobots Expansion in welding and assembly robotics Leader in motion control and precision robotics Universal Robots Lightweight collaborative robots UR20 and UR30 driving adoption Pioneer in cobots for SMEs and flexible automation Epson Robots SCARA and six-axis robots Focus on high-speed precision automation Strong in electronics and cleanroom environments Kawasaki Heavy Industries Industrial robots for heavy-duty tasks Growth in automotive and logistics robotics Expertise in large payload and industrial automation Comau Industrial robots and automation systems Expansion in EV manufacturing solutions Advanced automation for automotive and manufacturing Nachi-Fujikoshi Industrial robots, machine tools Increased adoption in manufacturing sectors Integration of robotics with machining technologies



Other Companies in the Robotic Arm Market

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Techman Robot

AUBO Robotics

EFORT Intelligent Equipment

Estun Automation

Siasun Robot & Automation



Recent Developments in the Robotic Arm Market

In April 2026 , Seeed Studio launched the reBot Arm B601, a fully open-source robotic arm designed for physical AI, offering six degrees of freedom, a 1.5kg payload, strong software support, and accessible development tools.



, Seeed Studio launched the reBot Arm B601, a fully open-source robotic arm designed for physical AI, offering six degrees of freedom, a 1.5kg payload, strong software support, and accessible development tools. In April 2026, South Korea’s Daegu city unveiled a mobile dual-arm robot capable of performing coordinated tasks using humanoid-style collaboration technology, highlighting advances in multi-arm systems and boosting development of more flexible, human-like robotic arms.

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Robotic Arm Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Kinematic Configuration

Articulated

SCARA

Cartesian / Gantry

Parallel / Delta

Cylindrical

Polar / Spherical

By Operational Mode

Industrial (Fenced/Traditional)

Collaborative (Cobots)

By Number of Axes

1 to 3 Axes

4-Axis

5-Axis

6-Axis

7-Axis and Above



By Payload Capacity

Ultra-Light (<5 kg)

Light (5–20 kg)

Medium (21–60 kg)

Heavy (61–200 kg)

Super Heavy (>200 kg)



By Reach / Range

Short (<500 mm)

Medium (500–1,500 mm)

Long (1,501–3,000 mm)

Extended (>3,000 mm)

By Component

Robotic Arm Structure

End Effectors / Grippers

Control Systems & Software

Drive Units & Motors

Sensors & Vision Systems



By Application

Material Handling

Welding and Soldering

Assembly and Disassembly

Painting and Coating

Picking, Packing, Palletizing

Quality Inspection and Testing

Surgery and Medical



By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharma

Logistics & Warehousing

Aerospace & Defense

Chemicals & Plastics

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



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