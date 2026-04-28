Food Certification Market Analysis Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Develop Certification for Local and Small-scale Producers & Introduce Blockchain-based Certification Systems

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Certification Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Food Certification Market is driven by several key factors, including rising consumer awareness about food safety and quality, increasing demand for organic and ethically produced foods, and stringent government regulations. The growth is further fueled by global trade, as certifications like ISO 22000 and HACCP have become crucial for exporting food products. Consumer preference for transparency and traceability in the food supply chain also propels the demand for certifications.



The rising preference for organic and sustainably sourced food products is a major growth driver for the food certification market. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental and health impacts of conventional farming practices. As a result, certifications that verify organic production methods and sustainability practices have gained significant importance. Certifications such as Rainforest Alliance, Fair Trade, and UTZ Certified are becoming more popular as they validate ethical sourcing and environmental sustainability. Organic certifications assure consumers that products are free from synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, and GMOs, further boosting market demand.



Market trends highlight a growing emphasis on certifications for organic and non-GMO products as consumers increasingly prefer natural and unaltered food options. Sustainability and ethical certifications, such as Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance, are also gaining traction as environmental and social concerns influence purchasing decisions. Additionally, digital certifications and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the market by enabling real-time traceability and transparency across the food supply chain. This technological advancement ensures that certifications are easily verifiable and reduces the risk of fraudulent claims.



Technological advancements are transforming the food certification process, making it more efficient and reliable. Innovations such as AI-driven audit systems, blockchain for supply chain transparency, and IoT-enabled monitoring devices are improving the accuracy and speed of certification processes. Blockchain, in particular, has emerged as a game-changer, offering tamper-proof records of food production and distribution, enhancing consumer confidence. Furthermore, the integration of advanced data analytics allows certification bodies to identify risks and trends proactively, ensuring compliance with evolving standards.



The global food certification market is growing due to increased demand for food safety, quality assurance, and ethical production practices. The pandemic reinforced the importance of certifications, driving adoption despite temporary challenges. Regional dynamics, emerging trends like sustainability certifications, and technological advancements such as blockchain and AI continue to shape the market, ensuring its relevance in the evolving food industry.

Companies Featured

Bureau Veritas

Intertek Group Plc

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

ALS Ltd

Dekra

AsureQuality

DNV

TUV SUD

NSF International

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Developing certification for local and small-scale producers

2.2 Introduction of blockchain-based certification systems



3. Global Food Certification Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Food Certification Market

3.2 Global Food Certification Market: Dashboard

3.3 Global Food Certification Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.4 Global Food Certification Market: Market Value Assessment

3.5 Global Food Certification Market Segmentation: by Type of Certification

3.5.1 Global Food Certification Market, by Type of Certification Overview

3.5.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Food Certification Market, by Type of Certification (2026-2031)

3.5.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Safety and Quality Certification, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5.4 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Dietary and Lifestyle Certification, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Food Certification Market Segmentation: by Application

3.6.1 Global Food Certification Market, by Application Overview

3.6.2 Market Attractiveness Analysis of Global Food Certification Market, by Application (2026-2031)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Dairy Products, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.3 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Packaged Food Products, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.6 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Infant Food Products, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6.7 Global Food Certification Market Size, by Other Applications, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Food Certification Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/govvs3

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