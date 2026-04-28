RedCloud Unveils Specialist AI Agents Trained on $6.9 Billion FMCG Trade Dataset — Targeted to Improve Thousands of Commercial Decisions Daily

London, UK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) (“RedCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in intelligent infrastructure for global trade, today announced planned introduction of three specialist AI agents within its RedAI platform. Each agent is intended to partially automate high-frequency, high-value decisions across FMCG supply chains — an opportunity the Company estimates at $2 trillion1 in recoverable market value annually. The agents are powered by RedAI’s RAID (Realtime AI for Distribution) Engine, trained on $6.9 billion2 in proprietary FMCG transactional data.

The $14.6 trillion3 global FMCG industry runs on decisions — thousands of them every day — on what to stock, when to reorder, how to price, and where to promote. The Company believes most decisions are made reactively, without access to real-time supply and demand data or forward-looking predictive insight. RedCloud estimates this data deficit contributes to approximately $2 trillion in lost inventory opportunity across the global FMCG industry each year. The introduction of RedAI specialist agents is intended to address that gap directly, converting RedCloud’s proprietary trade intelligence into data-driven recommendations and semi-autonomous actions embedded directly within specific daily supply chain workflows.

The three agents planned for introduction during H2 2026, each targeting a distinct, high-frequency decision domain within FMCG and distribution, are designed to operate as follows:

RedAI Inventory Agent (Distribution): expected to support inventory managers to reduce both stockouts and excess inventory by continuously monitoring inventory levels versus predicted market demand signals to recommend optimal reorder quantities and timing. By dynamically balancing economic order quantity against actual market demand, the agent’s predictive recommendations are designed to streamline trade while improving working capital efficiency and service levels across the supply chain.

RedAI Sales Agent (Distribution): expected to support sales teams to maximise inventory sell-out performance by identifying high-propensity buyers, recommending pricing strategies and ‘best-sold with’ product bundles. Improves performance of each salesperson by automating research steps to reducing effort on low-propensity customers, while increasing sales order value.

RedAI Market Planning Agent (FMCG): provide FMCG brand managers with granular visibility of market performance of branded product at category and SKU level, including competitive activity, channel dynamics, and localized growth opportunities. By surfacing actionable intelligence from across RedCloud’s trade data network, and providing recommendations for action, the agent is expected to directly support the growth of market share and competitive advantage.

All three agents are in development, designed to utilise RedCloud’s RAID Engine and operate in local languages across RedCloud’s active markets, with embedded trading and payment capabilities through local payment providers.

“Global trade has never had intelligence. RAID changes that.” said Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder of RedCloud. “Specialist AI Agents powered by the RAID will transform FMCG and supply chain professionals into decision-making gurus — delivering performance and efficiency across the supply chain. This is intelligent infrastructure unlocking growth and prosperity.”

Soumaya Hamzaoui, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of RedCloud, added, “For years, FMCG and supply chain professionals have had to make critical decisions based on incomplete data. That era is over. Our specialized AI agents, powered by the RAID Engine, will focus on specialist workflows in support of our customer’s employees, in time working autonomously with human-in-the-loop oversight for larger decisions. This is how intelligent infrastructure is set to reshape the way software is presented to enable humans to inform their judgement and perform in their roles.”

The rollout of RedAI specialist agents is expected to be phased into live customer deployments across RedCloud's operating countries during the second half of 2026, localized for language and enabling embedded trade payment capabilities through local payment providers.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud’s mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI infrastructure (“RedAI”). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a ‘trading layer’ of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its infrastructure and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful launch of RedAI specialist agents and their ability to be integrated into RedCloud’s RAID engine during the second half of 2026 throughout RedCloud’s operating countries, the ability to leverage RedCloud’s future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the successful empowerment of manufacturers and supply chain leaders by optimizing inventory placement, streamline operations and increase sales performance through RedAI specialist agents, the development and integration of real-time predictions through RedCloud’s RAID engine. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] Estimated $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research



[2] $6.9Bn value of RedCloud FMCG Goods traded across the RedAI Platform from January 2023 to Dec 2025.

[3] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research 2025



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