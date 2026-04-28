Coleman® All Natural Meats Brings 23 Pork Products to Woodman’s Stores Across Wisconsin and Illinois

Westminster, Colo., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Midwest families begin planning spring meals and backyard grilling, shoppers across Wisconsin and Illinois will soon find a wide assortment of protein products from Coleman All Natural Meats® at Woodman’s Food Markets, giving them more options for spring grilling and everyday meals.

According to industry research, about 70% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, highlighting the widespread popularity of outdoor cooking during the spring and summer months – from backyard barbecues and lake weekends to tailgates and neighborhood gatherings.

Woodman’s shoppers can now choose from 23 Coleman branded all-natural pork items in the meat department at all 20 store locations. The expanded assortment gives shoppers more options for everyday dinners, weekend cookouts and hearty breakfasts.

The lineup includes a variety of fresh pork cuts and ready-to-cook favorites – from pork chops and tenderloin to ribs, bacon and sausage – making it easy for home cooks to prepare meals and snacks for any occasion.

“With Woodman’s known as a destination for meat shoppers across the Midwest, this launch makes it easier for families to find protein products raised to higher standards,” said Patricia Bridges, Senior Director of Marketing, Coleman All Natural Meats. “Coleman products are raised with no antibiotics ever and come from farms that prioritize responsible humanely raised animal care, giving consumers delicious, versatile options they can feel good about serving their families.”

The Woodman’s assortment features anchors of Coleman’s premium portfolio, including fresh cuts such as pork chops, pork tenderloin, ribs, pork loin, pork belly and ground pork, along with packaged favorites like hickory and applewood smoked bacon, kielbasa, ham steak and breakfast sausage. Together, the lineup offers versatile meal inspiration – from grilled pork chops and barbecue ribs to weeknight pork tenderloin dinners and bacon-filled weekend breakfasts.

The launch coincides with the start of warmer weather, when many Midwest families begin turning to the grill and gathering outdoors with friends and neighbors. With cuts suited for grilling, roasting or skillet cooking, Coleman products help make preparing satisfying meals simple and convenient.

For more information, visit www.colemannatural.com and www.woodmans-food.com.

About Coleman All Natural Meats

Coleman All Natural Meats produces all-natural fresh and prepared meats with no antibiotics ever or added hormones, sourced from American farmers and served to American families across the country. As one of the largest humanely raised crate free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified, the company pioneer's high standards for animal care and quality ingredients which have been part of the Coleman family business since 1875.

Coleman Natural products provide consumers with a great tasting, simple solutions to the never-ending question of “what’s for dinner (or breakfast, or lunch, or snack)?” No matter how they serve it, consumers can have confidence they are feeding their family better. Learn more about Coleman All Natural Meats at www.colemannatural.com and follow @colemannaturalmeats on social media.

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