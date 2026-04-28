Allergy Diagnostics Market Analysis Report 2026 with Analyst Recommendations - Expansion of Multiplex Allergy Diagnostics / Focus on Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific & Latin America

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics Market (2026 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising incidence of allergic disorders worldwide. According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), allergies affect nearly 30-40% of the global population, with an increasing trend due to environmental and lifestyle changes.



Allergic reactions range from mild symptoms, such as sneezing and rashes, to severe, life-threatening conditions like anaphylaxis and asthma exacerbations. As a result, there is a growing demand for precise and early diagnostic solutions to improve patient outcomes.



Air pollution, pollen count fluctuations, and climate change have led to a surge in allergic conditions, particularly asthma and allergic rhinitis. According to the WHO, approximately 300 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, many of whom have allergy-induced symptoms.



The field of allergy diagnostics is witnessing rapid technological advancements, significantly improving the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of testing methods. For instance, Multiplex assays have revolutionized the market by enabling the simultaneous detection of multiple allergens in a single test. These high-throughput assays not only reduce the time required for diagnosis but also improve cost efficiency by consolidating tests that traditionally required multiple separate analyses.



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Allergy Diagnostics Market

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

HYCOR Biomedical

Abionic SA

Curex

Stallergenes Greer Ltd

HAL Allergy Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Expansion of Multiplex Allergy Diagnostics

2.2 Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific & Latin America



3. Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Allergy Diagnostics Market

3.2 Estimated worldwide spread of allergies

3.3 Common Allergy Diagnostic Tests

3.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2021-2031 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation: by Test Type

3.7.1 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Test Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Index, by Test Type

3.7.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, by In Vivo, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, by In Vitro, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation: by Product and Services

3.8.1 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market, by Product and Services Overview

3.8.2 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Attractiveness Index, by Product and Services

3.8.3 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, by Consumables, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, by Instruments, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, by Services, by Value, 2021H-2031F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Allergy Diagnostics Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bmg4m

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