Biosimulation Market Report 2025 with Analyst Insights - Advancements in Precision Oncology and Integration with Digital Twins - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosimulation Market (2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of this Market is expected to be fuelled by ongoing technological advancements, increasing adoption across various sectors, and the expanding applications of Biosimulation in defence, industrial bioprocessing, nutraceuticals, and agri-food production.



Biosimulation involves the use of computer-aided modeling and simulation techniques to predict the behaviour and outcomes of biological processes, drug interactions, and disease progression. It plays a critical role in drug discovery, development, and precision medicine by minimizing costs and reducing time-to-market for new therapies.



Americas holds the largest market share driven by advanced R&D infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and favourable regulatory support from agencies like the FDA. The United States dominates this region due to extensive investments in drug discovery and precision medicine.

Companies Featured

Certara Inc

Advanced Chemistry Development Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc

Chemical Computing Group

Dassault Systemes Scientific

Schrodinger Inc.

Genedata

MathWorks

Netabolics

Cellworks

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Analyst Recommendations

2.1 Advancements in Precision Oncology

2.2 Integration with Digital Twins



3. Global Biosimulation Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Biosimulation Market

3.2 Incorporation of Biosimulation in FDA guidance

3.3 List of systems biology modeling software

3.4 Global Biosimulation Market: Dashboard

3.5 Global Biosimulation Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.6 Global Biosimulation Market: Market Value Assessment

3.7 Global Biosimulation Market Segmentation: by Type

3.7.1 Global Biosimulation Market, by Type Overview

3.7.2 Global Biosimulation Market Attractiveness Index, by Type

3.7.3 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Services, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Software, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global Biosimulation Market Segmentation: by Application

3.8.1 Global Biosimulation Market, by Application Overview

3.8.2 Global Biosimulation Market Attractiveness Index, by Application

3.8.3 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Drug Development, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Drug Discovery, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Other Applications, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global Biosimulation Market Segmentation: by Deployment Model Outlook

3.9.1 Global Biosimulation Market, by Deployment Model Outlook Overview

3.9.2 Global Biosimulation Market Attractiveness Index, by Deployment Model Outlook

3.9.3 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Cloud-based, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by On-premise, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.5 Global Biosimulation Market Size, by Hybrid Model, by Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)



4. Biosimulation Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvknkh

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