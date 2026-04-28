SGL Golf Names Suneagles Golf Club First U.S. Innovation Partner for Autonomous, Data-Driven Turf Management

EATONTOWN, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGL Golf, an elite sports turf company dedicated to maintaining championship-level greens and division of SGL System, today announced a partnership with Suneagles Golf Club, naming the Eatontown, New Jersey-based course as an official U.S. Innovation Partner. The collaboration will focus on advancing golf course innovation, sustainability, and data-driven turf management through real-world deployment and testing of SGL Golf’s technology platform.

As part of the program, Suneagles will serve as a live testing and demonstration site for SGL Golf’s integrated product ecosystem, supporting product validation, field testing, and ongoing technological development. The rollout is underway and will support course-wide operations, integrating robotics, aerial monitoring and predictive agronomy into daily maintenance.

“Consistency is what defines a great golf experience,” said John Libro, SGL Golf’s director of new market development. “Our technology is designed to give superintendents the tools they need to operate and respond to issues with greater precision and confidence. By integrating robotics, automation, data, and predictive insights across the entire course, we can help ensure that every playing surface meets the highest standard for members and guests.”

SGL Golf’s platform connects multiple technologies into a single system designed to improve course conditions while reducing resource use. This includes AirGuard, a drone-based monitoring solution that delivers high-resolution aerial data and insights into turf health and overall course performance through SGL’s TurfBase platform, as well as GreenGuard, an autonomous UVC robot that supports chemical-free disease prevention and consistent green quality. Together with SGL’s broader suite of automation and lighting technologies, these tools operate within a connected ecosystem.

Suneagles will integrate SGL Golf’s technology into daily course operations, using real-time data and automation to inform maintenance decisions. Course leadership will have greater visibility into turf conditions across all playing surfaces, allowing for earlier identification of issues and more targeted interventions. The system streamlines workflows and reduces inefficiencies while maintaining consistent playing conditions. For players, this translates to more reliable surfaces, improved ball roll and overall turf performance across the course. Over time, the partnership will provide a clear model for how technology can support both performance and long-term sustainability at the course level.

“Implementing SGL’s system gives us a clearer understanding of what is happening across the course at all times,” said Ryan O'Connor, Superintendent at Suneagles Golf Club. “Our member experience is our top priority. With the ability to identify and solve problems in real-time, as well as treat turf issues proactively before they become larger problems, we can ensure our course is in top shape throughout our season. This means healthier grass, faster recovery periods, more rounds, and a top-tier experience for our valued members and their guests.”

ABOUT SGL GOLF

For over 25 years, SGL has been a global leader in turf growth technologies, supporting more than 600 stadiums worldwide with innovative, data-driven solutions. Building on this strong foundation, SGL is now expanding into the golf industry with SGL Golf. SGL Golf is the architect of the autonomous course. By unifying stadium-grade robotics, aerospace monitoring, and predictive agronomy, SGL Golf enables the world's most prestigious golf clubs to achieve championship conditions with surgical precision. The ecosystem replaces reactive maintenance with a proactive, data-driven model, setting a new global standard for sustainable turf performance and operational efficiency. For more information, visit https://sglgolf.com.